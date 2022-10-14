COAL GROVE, Ohio — The popular local diner Coal Grove Freezette will get some recognition from America’s Best Restaurants next week.
“They’re recording a show on Monday,” said Lawrence County Commissioner Freddie Hayes Jr., co-owner of the restaurant with his daughters, Kayla Fulford and Meranda Back. “They’ll be there from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday.
“My girls are excited,” Hayes said. “I’m really happy for them.”
America’s Best Restaurants is a national media and marketing company focusing on local, independently owned restaurants. The company will bring its “Roadshow” to the restaurant Monday, according to a release from the Greater Lawrence County Area Chamber of Commerce.
Popular dishes, including milkshakes, will be highlighted with on-camera interviews about the restaurant’s special place in the community, according to the release. The episode will air on social media channels at a later date, according to the release.
“We were really surprised by this,” Fulford said.
The Freezette is known for its burgers and specialty milkshakes, she said.
The restaurant has been family-owned and -operated for more than 20 years and has been operating since 1960, Hayes said.
The Freezette is located at 416 Marion Pike. It is open seven days a week. For more information about the restaurant and its menu, visit Coal Grove Freezette on Facebook. The phone number is 740-532-3089.
