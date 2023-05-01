IRONTON — A Coal Grove, Ohio, man was named in a 38-count indictment Friday alleging abuse of a 3-year-old boy, according to court records.
Shane C. Blanton, 38, of the 300 block of Marion Pike, was indicted on eight counts of attempted murder, 12 counts of felonious assault, 14 counts of endangering children, two counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor or impaired person, felony resisting arrest and felony violation of a protection order.
Blanton was the boyfriend of a co-defendant, Erica Waddell, 34, of the 2800 block of South 4th Street, Ironton. She was indicted on 12 counts of endangering children between Nov. 1, 2022 and April 5, 2023.
Lawrence County Prosecuting Attorney Brigham Anderson said Monday that authorities had video of the severe physical abuse of the child taken by Blanton and then turned over to authorities by Waddell.
The Lawrence County Department of Children's Services has taken custody of the victim, Anderson said.
Blanton was arrested April 5, according to court records.
He is being held in the Scioto County Jail in Portsmouth in lieu of $1 million bond set in Ironton Municipal Court pending an appearance in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court in Ironton.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.