The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

police BLOX icon 7.jpg
Metro Creative

IRONTON — A Coal Grove, Ohio, man was named in a 38-count indictment Friday alleging abuse of a 3-year-old boy, according to court records.

Shane C. Blanton, 38, of the 300 block of Marion Pike, was indicted on eight counts of attempted murder, 12 counts of felonious assault, 14 counts of endangering children, two counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor or impaired person, felony resisting arrest and felony violation of a protection order.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you