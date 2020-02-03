IRONTON — A Coal Grove man facing a prison sentence of from 38 to 43 1/2 years in a drug case in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court has rejected a proposed plea offer of 15 years.
James Tyler Johnson, 27, of the 100 block of Rowe Street, Coal Grove, was indicted last year on three counts of aggravated trafficking of drugs in the vicinity of a school and one count of aggravated trafficking in drugs. Judge Andy Ballard set a final offer in the case for Feb. 5.
Johnson has been offered to plead guilty in a drug case and be sentenced to up to 15 years in prison, said Steve Nord, an assistant county prosecutor. He was named in a sealed indictment last year. The case is set for trial Feb. 24.
In an unrelated case, James R. Malone, 33, of Township Road 1080, Waterloo, pleaded guilty in a drug and driving case. He was placed on community control sanctions for four years. His driver’s license was suspended, and he was ordered to get drug treatment and do 200 hours of community service.
In other cases:
- Melissa L. Meade, 49, of Pedro, pleaded guilty to possession of heroin. She was placed on community control sanctions for four years and was ordered to get drug treatment.
- Christopher J. Adkins, 43, of County Road 119, Ironton, pleaded innocent to a charge of burglary. Bond was set at $50,000.
- Jennifer R. Chafin, 27, of Shelby, North Carolina, admitted violating community control sanctions. She was placed on community control sanctions for four years and was ordered to complete up to a 135-day program at the STAR Community Justice Center in Scioto County.
- Stephen Wilson rejected a plea offer of two years in prison. He is charged with attempted burglary and a misdemeanor charge of violation of a protection order. The case is set for trial Feb. 13.
- Douglas S. Webster, 34, of Walton, Kentucky, pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of drugs. He was placed on community control sanctions for four years.
- Russell Kelly, 22, of Pedro, admitted failing a drug test while on intervention in lieu of conviction in a drug case. He was ordered to stay drug and alcohol free for a year and ordered to complete the STAR relapse program.
- Randall L. Boggs, 38, of the 500 block of North 6th Street, Ironton, admitted violating community control sanctions by failing to report and testing positive for drugs and failing to complete a required counseling program. He was ordered to complete the STAR relapse program and do 200 hours of community service.
- Jonathan Jarvis, 29, of Old Buckley Road, Ashland, pleaded innocent to possession of heroin. He was released on a $10,000 recognizance bond and ordered to wear an ankle monitor.