IRONTON — A Coal Grove man was sentenced to 10 to 15 years in prison Wednesday in a drug case in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court.
James Tyler Johnson, 27, of Rowe Street, Coal Grove, was sentenced by Judge Andy Ballard after Johnson pleaded guilty to four counts of trafficking in drugs.
In an unrelated case, Shirley Turvey, 35, of County Road 27, Pedro, admitted violating community control sanctions. She was ordered to complete the STAR Community Justice Center relapse program, followed by drug treatment and 200 hours of community service.
In other cases:
Randall L. Boggs, 38, of the 500 block of North 6th Street, Ironton, admitted violating community control sanctions and was ordered to complete up to a 135 day program at the STAR Justice Center in Scioto County. He also was ordered to do 200 hours of community service.
Jordan David Lear, 22, of Township Road 1031, South Point, pleaded guilty in a drug possession case. He was placed on treatment in lieu of conviction requiring him to be drug and alcohol free for a year. Lear also was ordered to get treatment at Riverside Recovery and do 200 hours of community service.
Stephen Wilson, 67, of Ohio 141, Willow Wood, was placed on community control sanctions for four years for attempted burglary. He also was ordered to do 200 hours of community service.
Brandon Lee Peters, 22, of the 1400 block of South 10th Street, Ironton, pleaded guilty to theft. He was placed on treatment in lieu of conviction. He was ordered to participate in a drug court program and do 200 hours of community service.
Bond for Jonathan J. Jarvis, 29, of Old Buckley Road, Ashland, was increased to $75,000 on a charge of possession of heroin after he cut off an ankle monitor.
Jerry Ray Blevins, 24, of the 600 block of South 8th Street, Ironton, pleaded innocent to aggravated possession of meth. Bond was set at $15,000.
Joseph L. Sizemore, 37, of the 400 block of 3rd Avenue, Worthington, Kentucky, pleaded innocent to tampering with evidence and aggravated possession of meth. Bond was set at $10,000.