COAL GROVE, Ohio — The village of Coal Grove will receive a $4.5 million grant and loan to replace all water lines within the village, according to state Rep. Brian Baldridge, R-Winchester.
The low-interest loan to Coal Grove includes $1.9 million in principal forgiveness, meaning it doesn’t have to be repaid, Baldridge said in a news release Thursday.
His district includes the western part of Lawrence County, including Ironton, Coal Grove and Hanging Rock, along with Scioto and Adams counties.
“These are great financial opportunities for our communities to make the upgrades or new systems that are needed in Southern Ohio,” Baldridge said.
“As a former township trustee and county commissioner, I have witnessed the benefit these funds provide to our local infrastructure,” Baldridge said. “These grants allow our communities to make meaningful investments in our infrastructure today.
“I applaud the (Ohio) Environmental Protection Agency for financing so many critical projects needed to ensure improvements to wastewater or drinking water infrastructure and other water quality improvements,” he said.
The 90th District received a total of $5,811,000, according to Baldridge.
Health departments in Lawrence and Scioto counties are set to receive $150,000 in forgivable loans for the repair and replacement of household sewage treatment systems, according to the release.
Scioto Water Inc. also received $558,000 for the installation of filters and sludge bagging facilities, according to the release.