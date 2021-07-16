IRONTON — A Coal Grove woman who admitted cutting off an ankle monitor and swallowing suspected drugs was sentenced to nearly five years in prison Wednesday in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court.
Kaye McKenzie, 32, of High Street, Coal Grove, pleaded guilty to two counts of tampering with evidence, felony vandalism and admitted violating community control sanctions.
Judge Andy Ballard sentenced her to two years in prison on each of the tampering charges and 11 months in prison for vandalism by cutting off the ankle monitor. The sentences are to run consecutively. McKenzie also was sentenced to six months in prison for violating community control sanctions, but that sentence is to run concurrent with the other sentences.
In an unrelated case, Ricky Keenie, 57, of Township Road 1039, Chesapeake, pleaded guilty to three counts of aggravated trafficking in meth and one count of complicity to aggravated trafficking in meth. He faced a maximum sentence of 10-and-a-half years in prison but was sentenced to three years in prison as part of a plea agreement.
Keenie also was credited with 11 months already served toward the prison sentence. The sentence is to run concurrent with any sentence from West Virginia.
In other cases:
- Melissa Lyons, 45, of Pike Street, Coal Grove, pleaded guilty to possession of heroin and aggravated possession of meth. She was placed on community control sanctions for four years and was ordered to complete the program at the STAR Community Justice Center in Scioto County. The program could take three to six months to complete.
- Trial was set Nov. 22 for Michael G. Willis, 58, of the 3600 block of South 3rd Street, Ironton, on a charge of first-degree rape. If convicted, he could be sentenced to life in prison. Meanwhile, his lawyer, Gene Meadows of Scioto County, said he would need a DNA expert in the case.
- Roy F. Berry, 45, of Eastwood Avenue, Huntington, was found competent to stand trial on a charge of aggravated possession of drugs. He was placed on community control sanctions for four years.
- Brandy K. Bump, 34, of the 2800 block of South 4th Street, Ironton, pleaded guilty in a drug possession case. She was placed on community control sanctions for four days and ordered to complete a drug treatment program and do 50 hours of community service.
- Heather J. Ratliff, 37, of County Road 36, Chesapeake, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of meth and driving under the influence. She was released on a $10,000 recognizance bond while the case is pending.