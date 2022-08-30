HUNTINGTON — Coalfield Development is one of five West Virginia organizations awarded a 2022 Water and Environment Grant from the American Water Charitable Foundation.
Coalfield Development will receive $185,000 for construction of the West Edge Rainwater Catchment and Raingarden System, a press release from West Virginia American Water said. Coalfield, based in the West Edge Factory in Westmoreland, leads a variety of economic development programs, including job training.
The grant supports communities served by West Virginia American Water and is part of the American Water Charitable Foundation’s Keep Communities Flowing Grant Program, focusing on three pillars of giving: water, people and communities.
“West Virginia American Water is proud to have five community projects selected for this incredibly competitive grant opportunity through the American Water Charitable Foundation,” said West Virginia American Water President Robert Burton in a press release. “The Foundation awarded $1.5 million through this program, and over $296,000 is being invested directly into the Mountain State. We deeply appreciate the Foundation and their recognition of the tremendous organizations in West Virginia supporting water and environment initiatives.”
The other organizations receiving a grant were the Kanawha State Forest Foundation Inc., the Nature Conservancy in Mercer County, the New River Conservancy and the West Virginia Land Trust.
“The American Water Charitable Foundation is pleased to partner with organizations across West Virginia American Water’s service territory to provide equitable and accessible projects and programs focused on clean water, environmental education, access to water-based recreation and more,” said American Water Charitable Foundation President Carrie Williams. “Funding for the Water and the Environment grant will create high-impact projects that engage communities in learning how every drop counts.”
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.