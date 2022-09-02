HUNTINGTON — An initiative led by Coalfield Development Corp. to make economies in the region a little greener will be funded with millions of federal dollars.
The Appalachian Climate Technologies Coalition, or ACT Now Coalition, has been awarded $62.8 million of the $1 billion Build Back Better Regional Challenge funding to support clean energy and green economy job growth in southern West Virginia.
The coalition, which includes the cities of Huntington, Charleston and Logan; West Virginia and Marshall universities; and several economic revitalization organizations and private-sector innovators, was named as a finalist in the competition last year. The group was formed to diversify the region’s economy and make it more sustainable.
Brandon Dennison, the CEO of Coalfield Development, said the coalition is a collaborative effort of groups that come together for the common good of the region. A lot of work has gone into the process, he added, with efforts beginning over a year ago. Coalition partners have put in hundreds of hours. The funding, which includes a match for a total of nearly $100 million, will be “truly transformational,” Dennison said.
“Because it’s such a strong coalition, and because it’s made up of the movers and shakers in the state, you’re gonna see this move very rapidly,” he said.
The additional $30 million match and leverage support comes from Bloomberg Philanthropies, the Claude Worthington Benedum Foundation, the Just Transition Foundation and other philanthropies for its economic revitalization efforts. Other supporters of ACT Now include U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm and Appalachian Regional Commission Federal Co-Chair Gayle Manchin.
Of the $62.8 million that is being awarded to the ACT Now Coalition, $15.7 million will go toward the redevelopment of two former industrial sites in Huntington to turn them into centers for 21st century manufacturing, a City of Huntington news release said.
“The ACT Now Coalition proves that we are infinitely stronger in West Virginia when we stand together,” Huntington Mayor Steve Williams said in the release. “Because Coalfield Development is partnering with our major cities, leading academic institutions, economic revitalization organizations and so many others who are working for positive change, Southern West Virginia is becoming an economic force that is prepared to compete in the ever-changing world market. We now are proud to say our efforts are bolstered by a partnership with the federal government as we embrace the challenges of the digital age.”
The former American Car and Foundry (ACF) property will receive $8.2 million to create a new manufacturing hub. The Huntington Municipal Development Authority purchased the site in 2020, which is now part of the Huntington Brownfields Innovation Zone, or H-BIZ. The first anchor tenant of the hub will be a new welding and robotics technology training center. Marshall University’s Robert C. Byrd Institute will oversee the center in partnership with Mountwest Community and Technical College. RCBI will use robotic welding technology at this new training center and integrate it into its advanced welding program.
Coalfield will receive $7.5 million to partner with Solar Holler, which aims to install solar panels in Appalachia, to transform the former Black Diamond factory in Westmoreland neighborhood into a new “Mine the Sun” solar training and logistics center.
The Biden administration announced the 21 winners of the $1 billion Build Back Better Regional Challenge, which includes the ACT Now Coalition, on Friday. A White House news release said the challenge is “the largest regional economic development competition in decades.” The initiative provides winners with “significant funding to rebuild regional economies, promote inclusive and equitable recovery for communities, and create thousands of good-paying jobs by investing in growing industries such as clean energy, next-generation manufacturing and biotechnology.”
The challenge is funded by President Joe Biden’s American Rescue Plan and administered by the Commerce Department’s Economic Development Administration.
Dennison said the funding is a four-year grant. The coalition plans to do the frontload of its work in the first two years and wrap up in the second half. Plans include four construction projects to revitalize over 250,000 square feet of abandoned building space into new businesses in Wayne County, Huntington, Charleston and Logan that will be out to bid in 2023.
Non-construction projects include scaling up existing workforce development training programs later this year, 16 communities working with the West Virginia Community Development Hub to become climate resilient communities, reclaiming mine lands in the southern part of West Virginia and a renewable energy project, he said.
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice called the funding “an absolute game-changer” in a statement and thanked the EDA, ACT Now and others who made the award possible.
“I was proud to commit $2 million in state matching funds to this project through our Department of Economic Development, and now I’m even more excited to celebrate the official selection of ACT Now as one of the Build Back Better Regional Challenge winners,” he said. “This grant funding will be an absolute game-changer for the 21 West Virginia counties that will see the impact of these grant dollars in job creation, training and community development like you can’t imagine. We’ve embraced an ‘all of the above’ energy strategy in West Virginia, and we are incredibly thankful for the continued support of the EDA as we work together to continue diversifying our economy.”
Sen. Manchin said in a statement the funding shows the Mountain State “continues to see the benefits of the critical American Rescue Plan investments that drive economic development and create good-paying, long-term jobs, and today’s announcement is great news for our entire state.”
“It is a testament to our hardworking fellow West Virginians and forward-thinking communities that West Virginia was one of just 21 recipients of the EDA’s Regional Challenge program,” he said. “I’m pleased the EDA is investing nearly $63 million in communities across southern West Virginia to strengthen local economies, support our energy industries and expand job opportunities. This is an incredible opportunity, and I look forward to seeing the positive impacts of this funding for years to come.”
U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo said in a statement that Biden “has been laser-focused on ensuring that economic opportunity is delivered to all Americans, especially communities that have grappled with decades of disinvestment or suffered economic distress exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic.”
“As we invest and grow critical industries in the U.S., we want to create industry hubs in diverse communities across the country,” Raimondo said. “These grants will provide critical and historic funding directly to community coalitions to invest in new infrastructure, research and development, and workforce development programs while creating good-paying jobs, supporting workers and prioritizing equity.”
Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Economic Development Alejandra Y. Castillo said in a statement the “EDA is proud to ignite the bold visions of these 21 regional coalitions to craft ambitious and regionally driven plans to rebuild their communities.”
“EDA asked communities directly what they needed to attract industry and workers to their region, and these grants are a direct response to their needs,” Castillo said. “Not only will the projects offer clear pathways to good jobs and competitive wages, but they will ensure that economic-based prosperity reaches all pockets of this country.”