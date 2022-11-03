The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

EPA Regional Administrator Adam Ortiz, City of Huntington officials and Coalfield Development Corp. officials tour the former Black Diamond brownfield during a tour of brownfield sites on Thursday, March 17, 2022, in Huntington.

 Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — Now that Halloween is over, put your jack-o'-lantern to a new use.

This weekend, Coalfield Development Corporation will collect and smash old pumpkins to use as animal feed and compost during a Pumpkin Smash Bash. Other activities on Saturday, Nov. 5, will include live music, a bounce house for kids and warm-up stations with refreshments from noon to 4 p.m.

McKenna Horsley is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering local government in Huntington and Cabell County. Follow her on Twitter @Mckennahorsley.

