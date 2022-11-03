EPA Regional Administrator Adam Ortiz, City of Huntington officials and Coalfield Development Corp. officials tour the former Black Diamond brownfield during a tour of brownfield sites on Thursday, March 17, 2022, in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — Now that Halloween is over, put your jack-o'-lantern to a new use.
This weekend, Coalfield Development Corporation will collect and smash old pumpkins to use as animal feed and compost during a Pumpkin Smash Bash. Other activities on Saturday, Nov. 5, will include live music, a bounce house for kids and warm-up stations with refreshments from noon to 4 p.m.
Gina Milum, the outreach and operations coordinator for Coalfield, said the idea of reusing, recycling and reclaiming is part of Coalfield’s mission.
“That is at the root of everything we do. We want to make sure that people are given a second chance. We want to make sure that we're keeping as much out of the landfill as possible."
The event, which is at the Black Diamond Hub behind the West Edge Factory, is free for all. The occasion also marks the opening of the building, which was once a a brownfield, or a property for which redevelopment could be complicated by a pollutant.
Milum said the hub will house Solar Holler, an initiative to bring solar energy to central Appalachia, and a training center. The Black Diamond Hub will be part of Coalfield’s Reuse Corridor.
The pumpkins collected Saturday will be used to supplement food for animals at Coalfield’s Highwall Regenerative Agriculture site in Mingo County or composted.
Safety gear will be provided. Carved and uncarved pumpkins will be accepted. However, avoid bringing pumpkins that contain paint, candle wax or another toxic or foreign object.
Parking is at the West Edge Factory. The main entrance is at the end of Camden Road.
Of The Dell and Charlie Brown Superstar will perform, Milum said. Jack and the Bean will have coffee and hot chocolate at the event. Food trucks will also be present.
McKenna Horsley is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering local government in Huntington and Cabell County. Follow her on Twitter @Mckennahorsley.
