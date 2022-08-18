Mayor Steve Williams, right, presents Coalfield Development with a check for $1,121,000 from the City of Huntington’s American Rescue Plan Act funds on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, at West Edge in Huntington.
Mayor Steve Williams, right, presents Coalfield Development with a check for $1,121,000 from the City of Huntington’s American Rescue Plan Act funds on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, at West Edge in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — Local leaders are funding programs to help Westmoreland residents get back into the workforce.
Coalfield Development will use a $1,121,000 portion of the City of Huntington’s American Rescue Plan Act funds for job training and economic development. A presentation for the allocation was held Thursday afternoon at the West Edge Factory in the Westmoreland neighborhood of Huntington.
Brandon Dennison, the CEO of Coalfield, said the funds will be used to expand the corporation’s current programs; complete the West Edge Factory, which houses job training programs and arts initiatives; and finish a black box theater at the facility. Coalfield was founded about a decade ago.
“It’s incredible what happens here, and we’re going to take it to the next step,” he said.
Before it became the West Edge Factory, the Vernon Street building was vacant for 12 years.
The Huntington City Council approved the allocation of American Rescue Plan Act funds to Coalfield during a May meeting. The funds will support programs in Westmoreland designed to help get people affected by generation inequality, poverty and the coronavirus pandemic back in the workforce.
Mayor Steve Williams said the federal funds are a “once-in-a-lifetime investment” in America’s communities.” Coalfield is renowned for its efforts.
“We’re dreaming dreams so big that it makes you hyperventilate, and as a result we’re taking that which is cast aside and adding value to change the world,” Williams said.
Councilman Tyler Bowen, who represents the area, said Coalfield Development embodies their three values — gumption, grit and grace.
“And it’s because of those values that I’m certain that the investment being made today, through the City of Huntington, will serve as a catalyst and help to move the mountains in front of people and unlock … the full potential, the power and the purpose in so many lives. And that’s not just for today. That’s for years to come.”
Coalfield plans to use the funding to support:
The creation of 100 new jobs by July 2025
$3 million in additional investment leveraged by July 2025
10 new climate-resilient technologies introduced to the local workforce by July 2025
300 professional certifications achieved by Coalfield program participants by August 2023
1,000 community members engaged through 15 community events held at the West Edge Factory by August 2023
Coalfield’s West Edge Factory and future facility in the former Black Diamond Hub will be locations for the workforce programs. Training areas include construction, deconstruction, apparel printing, woodworking, sustainable industries, regenerative agriculture and supply chain logistics management.
Participants will also be provided mentorship for career pathways. They will also be supported to pursue higher education, technical and vocational trade certifications and degrees.
New small businesses will also be supported. Coalfield programs will help entrepreneurs in sectors such as arts and culture, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, and construction.
