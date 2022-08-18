The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

2019 0915 coalfield 01
Buy Now

Coalfield Development will host Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) federal co-chair Gayle Manchin on Wednesday at the West Edge Factory at 1040 Vernon Street in West Huntington.

 FILE PHOTO | HD Media

HUNTINGTON — Local leaders are funding programs to help Westmoreland residents get back into the workforce.

Coalfield Development will use a $1,121,000 portion of the City of Huntington’s American Rescue Plan Act funds for job training and economic development. A presentation for the allocation will be held Thursday afternoon at the corporation’s building in Westmoreland.

McKenna Horsley is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering local government in Huntington and Cabell County. Follow her on Twitter @Mckennahorsley.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.