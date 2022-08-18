HUNTINGTON — Local leaders are funding programs to help Westmoreland residents get back into the workforce.
Coalfield Development will use a $1,121,000 portion of the City of Huntington’s American Rescue Plan Act funds for job training and economic development. A presentation for the allocation will be held Thursday afternoon at the corporation’s building in Westmoreland.
The Huntington City Council approved the allocation of ARPA funds to Coalfield during a May meeting. The funds will support job training and economic development programs in Westmoreland, which are designed to help get people impacted by generation inequality, poverty and the coronavirus pandemic back in the workforce.
Coalfield anticipates the funding will support:
The creation of 100 new jobs by July 2025
$3 million in additional investment leveraged by July 2025
10 new climate-resilient technologies introduced to the local workforce by July 2025
300 professional certifications achieved by Coalfield program participants by August 2023
1,000 community members engaged through 15 community events held at the West Edge Factory by August 2023
Coalfield’s West Edge Factory on Vernon Street and future facility in the former Black Diamond Hub will be locations for the workforce programs. Training will include areas such as construction, deconstruction, apparel printing, woodworking, sustainable industries, regenerative agriculture and supply chain logistics management.
Participants will also be provided mentorship for career pathways. They will also be supported to pursue higher education, technical and vocational trade certifications and degrees.
This story will be updated after Thursday's event.
McKenna Horsley is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering local government in Huntington and Cabell County. Follow her on Twitter @Mckennahorsley.
