HUNTINGTON — About 125 coats were collected within two weeks to be distributed in Cabell, Wayne, Lincoln and Mason counties in West Virginia and Lawrence County, Ohio.
The River Cities Coat Drive launched Nov. 16, and United Way of the River Cities, in partnership with WSAZ-TV and Mountain Health Network, is collecting coats of all sizes to distribute to people and organizations in need.
Carol Bailey, executive director for United Way of the River Cities, said that while the coats distributed last week represent just the first round of distributions, she is grateful for anyone who has already donated a coat or is planning to donate one in the future.
“Thank you to everyone who has participated thus far, and if you have a gently new or used coat, please bring it to one of our drop-off locations so that we can make sure everyone has a coat,” Bailey said. “It’s so gratifying and encouraging when the community responds like this to an appeal.”
With the first distribution taking place on Giving Tuesday, coats were dropped off at the Children’s Home Society in Cabell County and Community Mission Outreach in Lawrence County. The coats will be stored in the organizations’ closets to be distributed to children and adults in need.
Tracy Teams, board member with the United Way and budget manager for Cabell Huntington Hospital, said in addition to being proud of the number of coats that were donated in just two weeks, she was happy to see the quality of coats that people gave.
“Sometimes when you say ‘gently used,’ it could be something from 25 years ago, and those are nice of course,” Teams said. “But these coats — I mean, you see a lot of North Face, Columbia coats, and that’s really amazing to have that high-quality coat to be able to give out.”
Coats can be dropped off at locations such as the United Way office, Huntington Internal Medicine Group and St. Mary’s Medical Center, but a full list can be found at the Facebook page for the United Way of the River Cities, which has locations in Huntington, Wayne, Hamlin, West Hamlin and Point Pleasant in West Virginia and South Point and Ironton in Ohio.
Teams also said any individuals in need of a coat can call 211 and they will be directed to a pickup point.
The United Way asks that coats be gently worn and all sizes are accepted, but they are in need of coats for young children and infants. Coats will be collected through the end of the year.
Sarah Ingram is a reporter for HD Media, covering Wayne County. Follow her on Twitter @IngramWCn.
