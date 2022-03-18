HUNTINGTON — Huntington code enforcement employees claim they aren’t being paid the same as housing inspectors.
Five City of Huntington employees filed a lawsuit against the city last month in Cabell County Circuit Court. They claim they have been paid less than three housing inspectors the city hired in the past couple of years.
According to documents filed, code enforcement employees William Woodyard, Dennis Dillon, Christopher Puskas, Dennis Crawford and Roger Keese are seeking that the city pays them “their full wages under the West Virginia Payment Act.” The employees claim they did similar work to other employees who receive higher wages.
The code enforcement employees are members of AFSCME Local 598 and the housing in
spectors are not, the filing says. The lawsuit was filed by the employees' attorneys, Hoyt Glazer and Abraham Saad.
“The claims by the code enforcement officers have no merit, and the appropriate remedy, if there is one, would be through the grievance process, which they abandoned to file the suit,” city attorney Scott Damron said in a statement.
Documents say the employees who filed suit claim they “have performed the same work as other employees over the past several months and have not received wages equal to those other employees.” The filing also claims that the code enforcement employees do not have “adequate remedy at law or an effective grievance procedure” that would give them timely payment of past-due wages.
The code enforcement employees are seeking an injunction that would require the city to give them full back-pay plus interest and front-pay equal to the non-union employees.
McKenna Horsley is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering local government in Huntington and Cabell County. Follow her on Twitter @Mckennahorsley.
