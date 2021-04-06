WAYNE — Those who enjoy shopping locally can now buy fresh coffee and baked goods from a small business in town.
Twelvepole Trading Post, owned by Lacy and Park Ferguson, debuted its newest addition to the local goods store Saturday — a coffee shop and bakery.
The additions allow for local bakers to sell their products in store, and the coffee served is the same kind the shop sells in bags, so people can drink while they shop or test it out before taking a bag home, Lacy Ferguson said.
Twelvepole sells products from more than 30 local vendors, and Ferguson said they are always looking to add more people to their team.
“The goal is definitely to inspire more and inspire others,” she said. “We want more people to think about staying in Wayne or coming back to Wayne, and if enough of us are interested in supporting local businesses, we are guaranteed to succeed.”
Olivia Perry was hired about one month ago to help run the café area. Besides baked goods and standard cups of hot coffee, the café also offers teas, espresso drinks and iced coffees.
Saturday’s bakery items consisted of baked bread and biscuits, which Perry said will remain a consistent item throughout the year, as well as donuts, scones and brownies. As the seasons change, the baked goods will likely include strawberries, pumpkin and other fruits and vegetables.
Perry said the day was busy, but she was happy to see so many people.
“It’s been good, and it was busier than I expected,” she said. “And once we get running and more people know about it, I think it’ll be very beneficial having a local coffee shop.”
Ashley O’Neill visited Twelvepole to see the café’s grand opening and said she was attracted to the idea of so many other local businesses in one shop.
With a wide variety of edible and decorative products, O’Neill said customers may show up to buy one item and come across more than they expected.
“The assortment is great. The maple syrup, the honey, it’s all very tasty things that will make you want to keep coming back for more,” O’Neill said. “Then when you’re here, you want to look at the jewelry, the art and the other stuff.”
Located at 7355 U.S. 152 in Wayne, Twelvepole Trading Post is currently open from 2-6 p.m. Fridays and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays.
Ferguson said nothing has been officially decided, but the owners are considering opening up the café and bakery during weekday mornings if enough people show interest.