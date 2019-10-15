PIKETON, Ohio — Cold War Patriots, a community resource organization that advocates for worker benefits, will host a free Cold War Patriots Official National Day of Remembrance Ceremony on Friday, Oct. 25, in Piketon to honor Portsmouth Gaseous Diffusion Plant/A-Plant workers.
Cold War Patriots Advisory Committee Chairperson Tim Lerew says there are over 1 million Cold War Patriots who worked in the nation’s nuclear weapons complex from its origins with the Manhattan Project during World War II to the present day.
“These living legends, and those we have lost, deserve our gratitude for their hard work, dedication and sacrifice to keep America free,” Lerew said in a press release. “Our celebration is a moving ceremony that honors these heroes who did extraordinary work – often in secret – to provide for our nation’s security. We will never forget their service.”
The event is from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the OSU Endeavor Center at 1862 Shyville Road in Piketon.
Starting at 9:30 a.m., there will be registration and signing of the Cold War Patriots National Day of Remembrance banner, which will be hung in the local PCM office as a reminder of the workers for whom the organization advocates.
At 10 a.m. there will be a program, featuring remarks by the U.S. DOL Ombudsman’s Office, state and local dignitaries, and active members of the community; the posting of the colors; Pledge of Allegiance; invocation; and a video from Cold War Patriots.
The Living Legends Pinning Ceremony, where each attendee will receive a commemorative pin, will start at 11 a.m. There is also a candle lighting ceremony where the names of the fallen Cold War Patriots heroes will be read. A local performer will sing a patriotic song as part of this remembrance.
Worker Reunion Hour and lunch, sponsored by Pike County Senior Center, will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Each year, the National Day of Remembrance, formally celebrated on Oct. 30, is designated by a bipartisan resolution passed by the U.S. Senate to honor the contributions and sacrifices of nuclear weapons workers. This is the 11th year the National Day of Remembrance has been observed.
The event is co-sponsored by Professional Case Management (PCM), an in-house care company for nuclear weapons and uranium workers, and National Church Residences, which provides homes and services to seniors that enables them to live healthier, more satisfying lives.
Pike County Senior Center will provide lunch.
To learn more about Cold War Patriot’s Official National Day of Remembrance, visit https://www.coldwarpatriots.org/NDR or call 888-903-8989.