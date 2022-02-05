HUNTINGTON — Huntington was met with more rain than snow Friday, and motorists are encouraged to stay cautious when driving through Saturday because of moisture on the road.
“What we’re trying to make sure people know is that even though the rain and snow has left us now, any moisture that is still on the roadways can freeze overnight so it’s still important to be careful,” said meteorologist Megan Kiebler.
Temperatures through Saturday are expected to remain below freezing. Sunday and Monday should see temperatures in the 40s, allowing any remaining snow and ice to melt.
Kiebler said the National Weather Service in Charleston had not received many reports of flooding in West Virginia, but there is an ongoing flood warning for Kentucky as rivers have risen.
Motorists are reminded to not try to drive through flooded roads.
