The first snow of the season hits the area on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, in Huntington. Huntington's last "white Christmas" was in 2010, with 3 inches of snow depth, but there is potential for residents to see one in 2020. 

 Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch

CHARLESTON — Christmas in the region is expected to be cold and, perhaps, a little white this year, thanks to the expected arrival of an Arctic cold front on Thursday, according to the National Weather Service’s Charleston Forecast Office.

Widespread rain is expected to linger in the Kanawha Valley for much of the day on Christmas Eve, but the cold front’s arrival Thursday afternoon or evening should cause temperatures to plummet from daytime highs near 50 degrees to below freezing, changing any lingering rain to light snow showers.

By dawn on Christmas Day, temperatures are expected to bottom out at 18 degrees in Huntington, setting the stage for scattered light snow showers in the morning. Temperatures should remain below freezing throughout the day.

According to the weather service, no prediction on the amount of snow likely to fall will be made until the forecast is updated Tuesday.

The National Weather Service defines a “white Christmas” as 1 inch or more of snow depth measured at 7 a.m. Christmas morning. Huntington’s last “white Christmas” was in 2010, with 3 inches of snow depth.

Meanwhile, in the state’s Eastern mountains, a winter storm warning is in effect from noon on Monday to midday Tuesday for portions of Randolph, Pocahontas and Webster counties, where 4 to 8 inches of new snow, driven by winds gusting at up to 40 miles per hour, are forecast.

Snow accumulations of up to 4 inches are expected by noon Tuesday in other parts of the same counties, plus southeast Nicholas County, while in the higher elevations of Mercer, Monroe and Summers counties, accumulations of 1 to 3 inches are expected, accompanied by equally brisk winds.

Additional snow is deemed possible for West Virginia’s Eastern mountains on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, when, at elevations above 4,000 feet, temperatures might remain in the single digits throughout the day.

Reach Rick Steelhammer at rsteelhammer@wvgazettemail.com, 304-348-5169 or follow @rsteelhammer on Twitter.

