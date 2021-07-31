HUNTINGTON — As the president of Huntington Pride, Ally Layman often gets messages from members of the LGBTQ+ community asking her for assistance finding good doctors, legal aid or other services.
She doesn’t always have the answers, though. But when she started her new job with Branches Domestic Violence Shelter in Huntington, Layman had an idea.
“We were sitting around talking about how it would be really cool to have a list,” Layman said. “They jumped right in as allies to provide this info. Now I can copy and paste this info when I get questions through Pride, give it to our board.”
Layman worked with Sara Blevins, director of development at Branches, and Shannon Beckett, with Branches and the Cabell County STOP Team, to develop an LGBTQ+ Health and Safety Resource Guide for Cabell County.
The resource guide can be found on the Branches website and at local organizations like Harmony House or Contact Rape Crisis Center. It can be accessed using a QR code found on stickers being placed around town, often next to the city’s Open to All campaign stickers in popular spots like Heritage Station or The Market.
The guide was developed using a survey of local LGBTQ+ people. It includes specific doctors, doctors’ offices, veterans services, parenting and youth services, and homeless services.
“There is a wonderful community of people here that want to serve survivors,” Beckett said. “From the LGBTQ perspective, there is an added barrier to safety because you don’t always know what is safe … It’s really important to note these referrals came from the community. These are people who possibly experienced some trauma and want to reach out to help others who have experienced trauma.”
Blevins said some people have experienced discrimination at other agencies, which makes it even harder to reach out for help when you need it because you don’t know who will be nonjudgmental of who they are.
The tagline on the guide is “You are seen and heard, and we are here.” Layman said growing up in the area a lesbian, she didn’t always feel seen or heard.
“I had a eureka moment — oh, I have experienced trauma with me being who I am growing up in this area,” Layman said. “But these are resources that no other county has. I hope others start to do this also.”
And they are. Layman said she recently had a meeting with the regional Starbucks district supervisor out of Pittsburgh, who was impressed with the resource guide and the QR code distribution model.
“They want to adopt that in Pittsburgh,” Layman said. “To influence a large city like Pittsburgh is phenomenal. Being seen in that way is awesome and super positive. A lot of times, with the LGBTQ+ community, stories are negative with slanderous terms and feelings of not being wanted. This shows that there are more that care than those who don’t.”
Blevins said she hopes the guide and the QR code stickers bring hope and show progress in the community.
Any organization or agency that would like to be added to the resource guide for Cabell County can email info@branchesdvs.org.
The resource guide can be found online at www.branchesdvs.org/lgbtq-services.