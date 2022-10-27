HUNTINGTON — A businessman and public servant’s community-driven work ethic was remembered this week after his recent death.
Former Cabell County Circuit Clerk Jeffrey E. Hood, 79, of Huntington, died Oct. 20 with his family by his side.
“(Hood) was well-liked, particularly by the staff,” Cabell County Circuit Court Judge Paul T. Farrell said. “He was a guy who visited everybody. … He was the guy who was great to have a conversation with.”
Farrell joked about the many “breakfast clubs” Hood would attend since the businessman and friend loved to connect with people.
Hood and Farrell were friends for four decades and watched their children play sports together. Farrell said Hood would give a dollar to a neighbor with a fenced gate near the baseball field for every ball that would land in her yard.
“(Hood) was like that. He was just quietly generous,” Farrell said.
Hood was born March 7, 1943, in Huntington and was a graduate of the original Huntington High School.
While he earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from the University of Mississippi, Hood soon came back to Huntington to begin his career and raise his family in the area.
Hood resigned and retired as circuit clerk on June 20, 2021, which happened to be West Virginia Day.
“He used to tell us that his job was trading in information others don’t know,” Hood’s daughter, Whitney Hood Gesner, said. “He was proud of his persistence in the business world and proud of the businesses he built, but his true vocational joy came during his last decade. … It broke his heart to have to retire from a job and people he loved so much.”
Hood had the title since Dec. 1, 2012, after being appointed to the position. He was then elected to the role in 2014 and again in January 2016.
“I have worked hard to fulfill the expectations that voters had when they entrusted me to take on the role. I have enjoyed my time alongside the committed, capable co-workers in the Clerk’s Office and know that I leave the office in outstanding hands,” Hood told The Herald-Dispatch after his resignation.
Hood was the founder of Hood Realty Co. and Hood Enterprises and the owner of Snider’s Sales & Service.
He was a long-standing director of First Sentry Bank and the Cammack Children’s Center.
Gesner is the president of Hood Enterprises and managing broker and owner of Hood Realty Co. She and her brother Morgan have helped run the family business the past decade.
“Dad was very proud of our ability to adapt and change over the past decade. He never second-guessed decisions we made or how we changed the businesses. The fact that he trusted us enough to walk away from the businesses that he worked so hard to build, virtually overnight, was a source of pride for both Morgan and I,” Gesner said.
Hood Realtor Cindy Cruz Legg said she loved Hood’s “colorful language and one-liners” in the office that would be stored in a note in her phone titled “Hood sayings.”
“(Hood) said things succinctly and truthfully. He gave back to the community time and again and he had a life well-lived,” Legg said in a Facebook post.
Hood was a former president of Huntington’s Little League 3 and a member of the Rotary Club of Huntington, City Club, American Legion Post 16 and Elks Lodge 313. He served as a member of the Army Reserve.
He is survived by his wife, Linda Chandler Hood; two children, Whitney Hood Gesner (Tom) and Morgan Hood (Ellie); and five grandchildren, Kendall and Grant Gesner, and Jeffrey, Matthew and Julie Hood, all of Huntington.
Hood was called “Peeps” by his grandchildren, which started because eldest granddaughter Kendall called Hood “Peepsi” when she began to speak.
Two Huntington City Council members, Mike Shockley and Bob Bailey, sent their condolences to the family during Monday’s meeting.
Contributions can be made to Cammack Children’s Center, 64 6th Ave. W., Huntington, WV 25701, or Huntington Little League, c/o Cindy Legg, PO Box 1132, Huntington, WV 25713. A family guestbook is online at www.klingelcarpenter.com.