Volunteer Monty Fulton, from Christ Presbyterian Church, organizes a rack of jackets during Herd for the Homeless, presented by Harmony House in partnership with the Marshall University Alumni Association, on Monday, November 1, 2021, at the Vanity Fair courtyard in Huntington.
Larry Crum, senior director of communications and marketing at the Marshall Foundation, hangs up one of the jackets during Herd for the Homeless, presented by Harmony House in partnership with the Marshall University Alumni Association, on Monday, November 1, 2021, at the Vanity Fair courtyard in Huntington.
Volunteer Monty Fulton, from Christ Presbyterian Church, organizes a rack of jackets during Herd for the Homeless, presented by Harmony House in partnership with the Marshall University Alumni Association, on Monday, November 1, 2021, at the Vanity Fair courtyard in Huntington.
Larry Crum, senior director of communications and marketing at the Marshall Foundation, hangs up one of the jackets during Herd for the Homeless, presented by Harmony House in partnership with the Marshall University Alumni Association, on Monday, November 1, 2021, at the Vanity Fair courtyard in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — More than 1,000 coats were collected and then distributed among those in need of warm winter gear at the annual Herd for the Homeless event on Monday.
Harmony House’s annual event at the Vanity Fair courtyard combined a tailgate-style cookout with a coat, hat and glove distribution among its clients.
“Herd for the Homeless is more than a coat giveaway; it is meant to extend dignity and hope,” explained Missy Morrison, director of development & community engagement for Harmony House, in an email.
The event, in its fifth year, is a partnership with the Marshall University Alumni Association. Members of the MU and Huntington communities were invited to donate coats and other winter gear at several events in the region over recent weeks that took place on campus, and at businesses and places of worship.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.