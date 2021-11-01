The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — More than 1,000 coats were collected and then distributed among those in need of warm winter gear at the annual Herd for the Homeless event on Monday.

Harmony House’s annual event at the Vanity Fair courtyard combined a tailgate-style cookout with a coat, hat and glove distribution among its clients.

“Herd for the Homeless is more than a coat giveaway; it is meant to extend dignity and hope,” explained Missy Morrison, director of development & community engagement for Harmony House, in an email.

The event, in its fifth year, is a partnership with the Marshall University Alumni Association. Members of the MU and Huntington communities were invited to donate coats and other winter gear at several events in the region over recent weeks that took place on campus, and at businesses and places of worship.

The final tally for the effort was 1,011 coats.

