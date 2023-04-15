Engineering students from universities throughout West Virginia and Virginia compete in a concrete canoe competition as part of the 2023 Virginias American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE) Student Symposium on Friday at Beech Fork Marina in Lavalette.
LAVALETTE — Students from seven higher education institutions and one high school competed in the Concrete Canoe competition Friday at Beech Fork Lake Marina at Lavalette.
The competition also consisted of races, including on a slalom course where participants had to maneuver between buoys, said James Queen, president of Marshall University’s student chapter of the American Society of Civil Engineers/Society of American Military Engineers.
Judged by eight practicing engineers, the students participating in the Concrete Canoe competition could win awards for their project proposal, technical presentation, final product prototype, for the competition overall and in connection with the slalom course, tandem sprints and four-person sprint events, Queen said. The students designed and built their concrete canoes before coming to the competition, Queen said.
“I think the teamwork that they have to do to pull off something such as the Concrete Canoe will help you in the workforce when you’re actually working with engineers every day,” said Alaine Rutherford, vice president of Marshall’s student chapter of the American Society of Civil Engineers/Society of American Military Engineers.
Queen said, “It also allows people to take their classroom-learned knowledge and put it into an application that they can use in the real world and have fun with.”
The competition was part of the 2023 Virginias ASCE (American Society of Civil Engineers) Student Symposium, which brings together students from schools in Virginia and West Virginia. Marshall’s Department of Civil Engineering was hosting it for the first time.
Other events included a surveying competition that students from several schools, including Marshall, participated in on Friday and a steel bridge contest set for Saturday.
“The whole Virginias Symposium here allows all the chapters and stuff to network together,” Queen said. “In such a small, tight-knit engineering community between West Virginia and Virginia, if you stay here your whole life, you’re gonna be working with these people your whole life … the same people who stay here.”
Rutherford said the West Virginia National Guard and park rangers with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers provided assistance with Friday’s portion of the symposium along with Marshall students and that professional engineers advised on how to host the symposium.
“The professional engineers that actually are working with us (engineering students) allow us to establish connections, and that’s how a lot of us end up getting professional, long-term jobs,” Rutherford said.
Schools with students participating in the symposium hosted by Marshall were as follows: Bluefield State College; Fairmont State University; James Madison University; Liberty University; Marshall University; Old Dominion University; University of Virginia; Virginia Military Institute; Virginia Polytechnic Institute & State University; West Virginia University; West Virginia University Institute of Technology; and Miller School of Albemarle, a private engineering high school.
Winners of the competitions will be announced Saturday.
