HUNTINGTON — Scholars from Marshall University’s College of Liberal Arts will gather Wednesday, April 12, and Thursday, April 13, to present their research. The two-day conference will take place in Drinko Library as students from across the college present display posters and host panel discussions.
The conference begins at 9 a.m. April 12 and runs throughout the day. Day 2, on April 13, also begins at 9 a.m., running through 4:45 p.m. The keynote address will take place at the Thursday luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Don Morris Room in the Memorial Student Center and will be delivered by Neema Avashia, named the 2013 Educator of the Year by the Boston Public Schools, where she teaches civics. She writes frequently on race, class and inequities in education. Avashia grew up in Cross Lanes, West Virginia.
Panel topics for the two-day conference include:
Explorations in Literature
Investigating Cultures and Belonging
People and Places in Geographical Spaces
Exploring Social and Political Culture
Showcasing Creative Expression
Surveying Brews, Remedies, and Superstitions
Exploring Literature and Storytelling
Investigating Historical and Critical Structures
“We would like to invite the (university) community to attend this conference and learn about the exciting research being done by our undergraduate and graduate students,” said Jill Underhill, associate professor of communication studies.
The mission of the annual conference to showcase the analytic and creative skills that students in the College of Liberal Arts develop during their time at Marshall. For more information on the 22nd annual College of Liberal Arts Research and Creativity Conference, contact Underhill by e-mail at underhillj@marshall.edu.
