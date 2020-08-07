HUNTINGTON — In order to provide students with a safe method for fall registration during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, Mountwest Community & Technical College hosted a drive-thru enrollment event Friday.
All students were welcome to drive up and meet staff who were on hand to help with admission, FAFSA, advising, scheduling, financial aid and payment arrangements.
The fall semester at the college, located at One Mountwest Way in Huntington, begins Aug. 17.
For more information, call 304-710-3060.