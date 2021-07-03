KITTS HILL, Ohio — Long-serving Collins Career Center superintendent Steve Dodgion is retiring at the end of the month.
He will be replaced Aug. 1 by Adam Pettis, superintendent of the Guernsey Local School District.
Dodgion, 72, has served as superintendent at the county vocational school for 19 years. Dodgion served as a teacher in the Rock Hill school system before taking a job at the vocational school. He has worked at Collins for 42 years.
“I feel very proud of what we’ve been able to accomplish,” Dodgion said Thursday. “I feel we’ve come a long way. We have 587 students signed up for next school year. That’s the most ever. The adult education program also is doing well.”
He was an official with the vocational school when it took over a building on Ohio 243 at Coal Grove. The building now serves as the school’s nursing program, Dodgion said.
The school opened a new building for adult education classes several years ago, he said. Dodgion also oversaw a $25 million renovation and addition several years ago.
“It has been a pleasure to serve the people of Lawrence County,” Dodgion said. “I have met a lot of great people. I’m happy we were able to contribute.”
Dodgion said he plans to spend time with family and relax for a while starting Aug. 1. “We’ll see what happens.”
He said Pettis “will work out well.”
Pettis has served as superintendent for the past six years.
“I’m very excited to learn all I can about Lawrence County and the vocational school,” Pettis said. “Collins has a great reputation. I hope to expand on all the good things they’ve been doing.
“I am passionate about job placement and developing students’ employability skills,” he said.