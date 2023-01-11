GETAWAY, Ohio — Collins Career Center is one of 12 schools in Ohio to participate in a pilot program focusing on students’ strengths instead of weaknesses, according to Superintendent Adam Pittis.
The vocational school north of Chesapeake, which has programs for both high school students and adults, was the only career technical center in the Buckeye State to participate in the new program.
About 150 high school students and 150 middle school students and about 50 teachers will participate in the program that begins this month. The Ohio Department of Education set aside $500,000 for the program, and Collins will put about $18,000 into the program in the next two years, Pittis said.
“Participating in this pilot program gives us the opportunity to further explore how we can better connect our community and career-focused learning, staff well-being, personalized education and student success,” Pittis said.
“We see a direct correlation between utilizing staff and student strengths to prepare students for internships, job shadowing and ultimately, the workforce,” he said. “These opportunities allow students to gain valuable experience and learn important workplace skills.”
Collins will partner with Strengths Center and ECOESC to pilot the student learning program of strengths-based leadership, learning and development for students and educators, according to a news release.
Strengths-based education is based on the belief that every child has the potential to learn and that the best way to grow learning is through a positive lens, according to the release.
“Our students are growing up in a culture fixated on self-help and how to improve things that are wrong or broken,” said Jim Mahoney, founder of the Strengths Center.
“What would happen if we studied what is right with people versus what is wrong with people?” said Don Clifton, creator of the assessment program. “Gallup’s research proves that when we know our unique strengths, we are empowered to succeed by doing what we naturally do best.”
“We’re super excited to be involved in this,” Pittis said. The two-year pilot program will focus on high school juniors, and a program also will be established for middle school students, he said.
The assessment program talks about developing student skills and their strengths, Pittis said. It will give insight into what careers students could head to and do well in.
“The focus is on what areas students are strong, not on what is wrong,” he said.
