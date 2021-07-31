CHESAPEAKE, Ohio — Collins Career Center is moving forward on a paramedic-to-registered nurse program it will offer to adults after the first of the year, according to Steve Dodgion, superintendent of the vocational school north of Chesapeake.
“It is the first of its kind in the state,” Dodgion said. “It is a diploma program. We will begin taking applications for the program later this year.”
To enter the program, an individual needs to have taken a state tested nursing assistant program, Dodgion said.
The Ohio Board of Nursing approved the program earlier this year, he said.
State tested nursing assistants concentrate on basic nursing, he said.
“We are hoping to have 25 to 30 people in the first class,” Dodgion said. “I anticipate there will be a lot of interest in this.
“We’ve already had a number of calls from around the state asking about it,” he said.
The state board of nursing has a lot of confidence in the programs at Collins, which helped get the program available, he said.
“We are very proud we can offer this adult education program,” Dodgion said.
