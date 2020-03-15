GETAWAY, Ohio — The Collins Career Technical Center in Lawrence County is working with several other vocational schools in Southeastern Ohio to get state funding to provide state training for public safety officers.
“There is a huge shortage of public safety officers including peace officers, probation officials and correction officers in Southern Ohio,” said Steve Dodgion, Collins superintendent. “This need is chronic.”
Collins has had a law enforcement program for a number of years. In more recent years, the program concentrated on forensic science more than the need for public safety.
Due to the need, the focus once again is on public safety officers, he said.
Collins is collaborating with Buckeye Hills Career Center, Scioto County Career Technical Center and Tri-County Career Technical Center, which represents Lawrence, Scioto, Gallia, Jackson Athens, Vinton and Hocking counties to combat the apparent need of public safety personnel, Dodgion said.
The career centers have developed a consortium known as the Appalachian Law/Public Safety Consortium. The group has talked with law enforcement and jail and prison officials in the area about the program, Dodgion said.
Collins is ahead of the curve since it already has an established program to deal with law enforcement training, he said.
“We have about 60 in our program now,” he said.
The students range from grades eight through 12 at Collins and at six other public schools in Lawrence County. If the program gets funded, “we could expand our program next fall. Right now, we’re going with it as best as we can.”
The career center has met with officials at the courthouse and other sites to give graduates from the program training and part-time jobs to help students until they turn 21 and can complete the Ohio Peace Officer Basic Training Academy, he said.
Dodgion and Jim Howard came up with the idea of seeking state funding for the local career centers. Collins has 450 junior and senior high school students and another 1,300 students involved at satellite programs at county schools. A key component of the pilot program the career centers are seeking is to get students interested at public safety programs at a young age, Didgion said.
After high school graduation, the Explorer Program will assist the cadets in obtaining jobs in local government facilities and would be monitored and physical agility tested regularly by program coordinators, he said.