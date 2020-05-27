HUNTINGTON — Bright blooms of red, yellow, orange and pink are on full display in the Ritter Park Rose Garden in Huntington.
Tuesday’s warm weather provided the perfect opportunity for rosarian Tim Holstein with the Greater Huntington Park & Recreation District and other workers to remove the winter mulch that had been covering the roses at the Rose Garden.
The Rose Garden, nestled inside Ritter Park, features more than 3,000 roses. The garden usually achieves “full bloom” status in late May to mid-June, according to the Greater Huntington Park & Recreation District, which says the garden is a favorite destination for weddings, baby and bridal showers and family get-togethers throughout the summer months.