ALDERSON, W.Va. — In 1890, a lion roamed the streets of a peaceful river town, enthralling some residents while inspiring others to enact the nation’s first leash law for apex predators.
In 1905, an excursion train stop provided passengers with more excitement than they bargained for. They were forced to duck for cover when a shootout broke out between railroad police and members of a traveling Wild West troupe, leaving four of the combatants dead.
The following year, 300 monkeys perished when a circus train broke down in a 1.22-mile-long, smoke-filled tunnel. The animals were buried in a mass grave dug in a nearby town.
The three seemingly disparate events all share two common threads: All took place in West Virginia, and all are memorialized on roadside signs placed near the sites where the events occurred, through a program initiated by the William G. Pomeroy Foundation.
The Pomeroy Foundation, based in Syracuse, New York, began its “Legends & Lore” roadside markers program in 2015.
The foundation was created in 2005 to benefit two unrelated causes — blood cancer research and the promotion of local history. Founder Bill Pomeroy, the president of two successful marketing companies, had been battling leukemia with his survival in doubt when he was matched with a donor for a life-saving stem cell transplant. He survived and remains a foundation trustee.
The first initiative of his foundation was to diversify the national bone marrow registry by adding more than 26,000 prospective donors, making possible 128 new donor-patient matches to date.
The roots of Pomeroy’s second initiative can be traced to a childhood love of local history spawned while accompanying his traveling salesman father on road trips, during which stops to read roadside historic markers were a shared pleasure.
The program is designed to “create opportunities for meaningful conversations and community awareness surrounding local folklore and legends” and promote cultural tourism, according to Deryn Pomeroy, a foundation trustee and a daughter of the founder.
So far, the foundation, in cooperation with state and local historical societies, government entities, academic institutions and nonprofit groups, has funded more than 140 Legends & Lore markers in 13 states, including 17 in West Virginia.
“The Pomeroy Foundation is pleased to help commemorate these important stories, traditions, customs and activities that define our collective identities to be enjoyed by generations to come,” said Pomeroy, who also serves as the foundation’s director of strategic initiatives.
Sites receiving the markers are nominated by local nonprofit groups, government agencies or academic institutions. Locales to be considered include those with traditional stories linked to historical events, places where local superstitions originated, sites that explain how a community gets its name or the birthplaces of certain foods, songs, dances or artistic styles.
Nominations are forwarded to each participating state’s Legends & Lore partner organization for evaluation and, if successful, promotion. In West Virginia, the program’s partner is the West Virginia Humanities Council’s folklife program, directed by Jennie Williams.
“My role is mainly to communicate between the Pomeroy Foundation and those in West Virginia who are interested in applying for a Legends & Lore grant,” Williams said.
Each year, there are two windows for applying for the grants, she said. The first window for 2022 closed May 2. Grant applications for this year’s second round of grants will be available starting Aug. 29, with completed applications due no later than Oct. 17. Grant awards will be announced in December.
Grants cover the cost of the eye-catching deep red cast aluminum Legends & Lore signs with light beige lettering, and the 7-foot aluminum poles on which they are mounted, along with shipping costs.
Organizations applying for the grants must include letters of permission from property owners where the signs will be installed, according to Williams.
The most recent installation of a Legends & Lore sign in West Virginia took place in April in Ronceverte, to commemorate that town’s status as the birthplace of salt-rising bread.
Posted on the town’s Main Street next to the Ronceverte Public Library, the sign commemorates Rena Scott of Ronceverte as having a key role in an Appalachian tradition of baking bread without relying on yeast as a rising agent. In 1778, Scott produced the first known salt-rising bread recipe, later published in a cookbook produced by the Greenbrier County Philanthropic Education Organization.
A few hours before the official unveiling of the sign, Lewisburg’s Carnegie Hall hosted a sold-out workshop on salt-rising bread baking and its role in Appalachian foodway traditions, held in conjunction with the unveiling event.
Ronceverte is the site of a second Legends & Lore marker, this one commemorating a more somber event — the death and burial here of 300 circus apes and monkeys in August 1906.
After a show in Charleston and a stop in Hinton, a 47-car train carrying the Sells Brothers Circus entered the 1.2-mile-long Great Bend Tunnel near Talcott. Inside the tunnel, the locomotive’s engine stalled, causing the tunnel to fill with smoke and gas as the engineer made repeated efforts to get the train underway again. Before a helper engine could arrive from Hinton to extract the train, all of the circus apes and monkeys aboard the train had succumbed to the noxious, lingering fumes.
At Ronceverte, the train’s next stop on the circus’ performance itinerary, “a sad circus crew, red-eyed from the smoke and sorrow, went about the task of the mass burial of the primates in a long trench,” according to a Greenbrier Independent article.
The location of the Ronceverte burial trench remains in dispute. According to some accounts, a site later occupied by the Virginia Western Power Company served as the burial ground. Other accounts place the burial trench at a site near the former Greenbrier Laundry building.
Just months after the Columbus-based Sells Brothers Circus train departed Ronceverte, it was bought and integrated into the Ringling Brothers and Barnum and Bailey’s Greatest Show on Earth.
Fifteen years earlier, another traveling circus made a stop in Alderson, 12 miles west of Ronceverte, producing an event that led to the posting of another Legends & Lore marker.
When French & Company’s Great Railroad Show circus train pulled out of Alderson following a performance in October of 1890, it left behind more than memories of a colorful show.
During the stop at the Greenbrier River town, a lioness traveling with the show gave birth to a litter of three live cubs. Since the new mother was one of the traveling show’s key attractions, managers of the circus sought to avoid sidelining her while she nursed her cubs and opted to give the cubs to women in the community to care for as best they could.
One of the women, Susan Bebout, the wife of an Alderson blacksmith, adopted the only cub to survive beyond a few months. She named the male cub French, after the circus owner, and kept him in her home, where he and a Bebout family cat slept in a soap box lined with red flannel.
French thrived in his new environment. By summer 1891, he weighed more than 150 pounds and was known to occasionally carry his housecat roommate in his mouth. As French continued to grow, all that could be seen of the smaller feline while being carried by the lion was “the cat’s head on one side of the lion’s huge jaws and the hind feet and tail on the other,” according to an article in the monthly magazine West Virginia Review.
French frequently escaped the Bebouts’ yard and wandered the streets of Alderson, where he was known to “sidle up to townspeople, lean against their legs, and playfully butt them with his head,” according to the West Virginia Encyclopedia.
While French was never known to have hurt anyone, not everyone in town was comfortable with the lion’s presence. Unexpected encounters with him left some visitors shaken. When a traveling salesman came face to face with French while crossing the bridge connecting the railroad station to the north side of Alderson and jumped into the Greenbrier River to elude the beast, Alderson’s city council decided it was time to take action. A law was enacted making it a misdemeanor offense to allow lions “to run at large on the streets” of the town.
The new leash law for lions became moot by the end of 1891, when French became the first African lion to be displayed at the Smithsonian Institution’s new National Zoological Gardens in Washington, D.C., soon after the zoo’s Carnivore House was completed. The zoo reportedly paid the Bebouts $300 for the lion.
While French’s stay in Alderson was brief, his memory lingers. Lion statuettes can be seen fronting homes, businesses and highway intersections throughout the town.
The Pomeroy Foundation Legends & Lore sign commemorating the “Alderson Lion” was the first of its kind to be erected in West Virginia. It is displayed on the north bank of the Greenbrier River, just across River View Road-W.Va. 12 from the former Gulf station that now houses the Alderson Visitors Center. Accompanying the sign is a metal sculpture of a lion, dedicated to the memory of French, by Michael Loop, an artist and member of the Art Museum of West Virginia University staff.
Another unusual and little-known tale from the state’s history is commemorated by a Legends & Lore sign at Cowen in Webster County, scene of the June 10, 1905, “Cowen Shootout” that left four men dead and six wounded.
The incident took place shortly after a nine-car excursion train from Clarksburg carrying 300 passengers made a stop at Cowen on the return leg from a trip to the then-booming lumber town of Richwood.
On that date, Cowen was hosting a performance by Texas Bill’s Wild West Show. The traveling troupe’s star rider, identified only by his stage name Mexican Bill boarded the train to take advantage of its bar car, where a female passenger “swooned at his presence and rushed to shake his hand,” according to the Pomeroy Foundation’s account of the event.
The woman’s attention to the performer “enraged her jealous escort, who exchanged words” with the Wild West show star. At the same time, Mexican Bill’s friend, a flutist for the show, “grabbed a female passenger and insulted her,” leading to his arrest by a pair of Baltimore & Ohio Railroad police accompanying the excursion train.
Mexican Bill objected to his friend’s arrest and began throwing rocks at the three railroad policemen who had taken the man into custody. The officers chased the angry Wild West performer, captured him and “battered him black and blue with their billysticks” before dragging him back to their train.
Other Wild West troupe performers who had gathered at the scene demanded the release of their colleague, and after railroad police declined to accommodate them, “unleashed a volley of small arms fire into the train,” according to the Pomeroy Foundation narrative. The officers returned fire.
“Windows were smashed, doors battered, and a showman was felled by crossfire from his own compatriots,” according to the narrative. “The train’s 300 passengers, who were offered a front row seat to a wild west show not of their own choosing made a mad dash for safety.”
As the train departed for Clarksburg, a showman from the troupe attempted to detach the rear car, where Mexican Bill was being detained, but was wounded by gunfire and fell under the wheels of the car, suffering fatal injuries.
The gunfight left four members of the Wild West show’s cast dead and six others wounded, while all passengers and police aboard the excursion train — though riddled with bullet holes — escaped uninjured.
Other West Virginia Legends & Lore markers can be found at:
- Webster Springs -- Capital of the “independent State of Webster” from 1860 to 1865, carved from portions of Nicholas, Braxton and Randolph counties a few months before the Civil War began. No officials had been appointed to enforce laws, collect taxes or promulgate regulations in the new county.
- Beckley -- Site of Ferguson Rock, a 500-pound boulder unearthed by a construction crew near Piney Creek in 1988, on which “S Ferguson F County 1814” is chiseled. The words and dates carved on the rock prompted speculation that a man named Ferguson from Franklin County, Virginia, had been hunting in the area, but was gravely injured after being thrown from his horse. The incident left him immobilized but able to carve his own tombstone while awaiting death, according to local legend.
- Verdunville -- The ghost of murder victim Mamie Thurman of Logan is said to make occasional appearances on Trace Mountain near Verdunville in Logan County, where her battered body was found in 1932.
- Talcott -- John Henry’s epic duel with the operator of a newly invented steam-powered drill is said to have occurred here in 1870 while the Chesapeake & Ohio Railway’s Great Bend Tunnel was under construction.
- Alderson -- Birthplace and early childhood home of jazz singer Ada “Bricktop” Smith is commemorated here. Smith went on to open her own nightclubs in Paris, Rome, New York and Mexico City.
- Blue Sulphur Springs Pavilion -- Marks the site of one of the few existing remnants of the Blue Sulphur Springs Resort, a few miles north of Alderson, which drew visitors from across the Mid-Atlantic and South from 1835 to 1858 to bathe in the spring’s water, said to contain healing properties.
- Philippi -- Commemorates the site where two mummies were preserved by a Barbour County farmer attempting to duplicate embalming methods used by ancient Egyptians. The two human bodies were preserved in 1888 and traveled the world with the farmer-inventor before returning to Philippi, where they remain to this day.
- Fairmont -- Birthplace of rock ‘n’ roll pioneer Johnnie Johnson, who wrote songs and performed with Chuck Berry and was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Also the site of a Legends & Lore marker commemorating the birthplace of the pepperoni roll in 1927.
- Hundred -- Honors Wetzel County town named after local centenarian Henry Church, nicknamed “Old Hundred.” Church lived to the age of 109, while his wife survived to 106.
- Matewan -- Honors Matewan police Chief Sid Hatfield Site for his role in the 1920 Battle of Matewan. Hatfield sided with miners in taking up arms against coal company detectives who were evicting union miners and their families from company-owned housing.
- Pratt -- Commemorates site of the building where Mary Harris Jones, better known as Mother Jones, was held under arrest by a military tribunal in 1913, during a United Mine Workers organizing drive in the coalfields of Paint Creek and Cabin Creek.