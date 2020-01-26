MILTON — Blenko Glass Co. in Milton featured its iconic colorful water bottle creations during the final days of its annual Water Bottle Week.
Throughout the past week, six classes of registered customers learned how to blow their own glass pieces. There were special sales and unique glass creations being made daily.
“The water bottle design is the thing we have made the longest at Blenko Glass,” said Dean Six, vice president and general manager for Blenko. “We have made water bottles nonstop since 1938. That is an immense number of water bottles. Other items have come and gone on the product line. We have two glass shapes that came in from the late 1940s that we still produce, and those and the water bottles are the only things that have lasted this long. They are timeless, decade after decade, as everything else comes and then goes away.”
Glass lovers from all over the world showed up, as well as Tri-State locals who wanted to add to their collections, rekindle memories of their youth and create new ones for younger folks.
In honor of Water Bottle Week, Blenko Glass created a special design of hand-made water bottles and some collector items as well.
“Each year, we try to make one special piece in a large number, as in, ‘This is the water bottle for this year,’” said Six. “This year we will feature a crystal water bottle with a dark cobalt blue loop that goes ’round and ’round through the piece in a controlled swirl.”
Blenko Glass Co. was formed in the late 1800s and eventually moved to its Milton location in 1921. Stained glass and industrial glass of all kinds was the focus early on. But eventually Blenko began to make the now-famous hand-made designs that adorn the homes of millions around the world with their various shapes and colors.
More information can be found at blenko.com.