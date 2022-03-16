The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

SOUTH POINT, Ohio — Whether it’s a family heirloom or the cozy covering kids wrap up in to watch movies on the weekend, quilts can be found in homes throughout the Tri-State.

Some of those quilts were featured in a quilt show hosted by the Lawrence County Ohio Extension Homemakers on Tuesday, and the colors and patterns featured on the quilts displayed at the Briggs Southern Branch Library were as unique as the stories behind them.

Members of the Lawrence County Homemakers Council also demonstrated work on projects during the show.

Light refreshments and door prizes were given to those attending the event.

