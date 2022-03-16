Anne Dobbins, of South Point, Ohio, displays a quilt passed down through her family during the Lawrence County Ohio Extension Homemakers quilt show on Tuesday at the Briggs Southern Branch Library in South Point.
Carol Wright, president of the Lawrence County Homemakers Council, works on hand-sewing a project during the Lawrence County Ohio Extension Homemakers quilt show on Tuesday at the Briggs Southern Branch Library in South Point.
SOUTH POINT, Ohio — Whether it’s a family heirloom or the cozy covering kids wrap up in to watch movies on the weekend, quilts can be found in homes throughout the Tri-State.
Some of those quilts were featured in a quilt show hosted by the Lawrence County Ohio Extension Homemakers on Tuesday, and the colors and patterns featured on the quilts displayed at the Briggs Southern Branch Library were as unique as the stories behind them.
Members of the Lawrence County Homemakers Council also demonstrated work on projects during the show.
Light refreshments and door prizes were given to those attending the event.
