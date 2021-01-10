CHESAPEAKE, Ohio — Columbia Gas is starting a gas line replacement project in Chesapeake this week, affecting about 287 residents and businesses.
The project will impact parts of the following streets: Brown Street, Kelly Lane, Lunsford Lane, 3rd, 2nd and 1st avenues, Riverside Drive, Big Branch Road and other surrounding roadways. The work and cleanup, weather permitting, is expected to finish by the end of 2021.
All impacted customers have been notified.
Columbia Gas contractor CJ Hughes will work street by street to install new main lines first and then service lines up to each customer’s home or building.
Gas service will not be impacted until it is time to connect each customer to the new gas system at their meter. For most customers, gas service will be interrupted for approximately two to four hours. Customers will get advance notice of this service interruption.
Any surface that has to be disturbed will be repaired. This includes sidewalks, driveways, lawns and landscaping.
Upon completion, customers will have a fully modernized gas system with added safety features, such as excess flow valves (EFV), exterior meters and plastic pipe.
Columbia Gas has invested more than $1.5 billion in communities around the state to replace aging gas lines over the past decade, and has seen leaks being reduced by 40%.