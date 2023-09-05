IRONTON — A Columbus man was indicted last week on charges of possession of cocaine and improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle. It was among about a dozen charges that generally don’t end in prison sentences, according to Ohio law.
Nduka C. Ezeudu, 28, of Columbus, was charged in the case.
In other cases:
Michael Harold Hay, 43, of County Road 18, was indicted on a felony charge of driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs. He has three prior drunk driving offenses in the past 10 years, according to court records.
Jacob A Burchett, 25, of Leona Street, South Point, was indicted on a felony charge of driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs. He has three prior drunk driving charges in the past 10 years.
Jeremy Dale Jenkins, 35, of Pike Street, Ironton, was indicted on charges of aggravated possession of meth and possession of a fentanyl-related compound.
Jennifer L. Akers, 45, of County Road 120, South Point, was indicted on charges of aggravated possession of drugs and possession of a fentanyl-related compound.
Dustin James Whitt, 37, of High Street, Coal Grove, was indicted on a charge of aggravated possession of meth.
Juan L. Trevino, 44, of Township Road 364, Willow Wood, was indicted on charges of aggravated possession of meth and driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
Whitley Shae Piatt, 30, of the 1900 block of 18th Street, Portsmouth, was indicted on a charge of aggravated possession of meth.
Amber Blair Pringle, 46, who is homeless, was indicted on a felony charge of vandalism and misdemeanor charges of criminal damaging and criminal mischief.
Betty J. Pierce, 42, of Mill Street, Ironton, was charged with aggravated possession of meth.
Robert M. Toller, 33, of Vanceburg, Kentucky, was indicted on a charge of aggravated possession of meth.
Shanndon Pringle, 35, of Scioto Avenue, South Point, was indicted on a charge of aggravated possession of meth.
Steven M. Adkins, 24, of Pine Street, Ashland, was indicted on a charge of aggravated possession of meth.
An indictment is a formal charge made against a person by a grand jury. It does not establish guilt or innocence.
