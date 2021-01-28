IRONTON — A Columbus, Ohio, man was charged with involuntary manslaughter, among other charges, for giving another inmate at the Lawrence County Jail fentanyl that led to his death.
James Edward Lee Thomas, 25, was indicted earlier this week on charges of involuntary manslaughter, illegal conveyance of prohibited items onto the grounds of a detention facility, possession and trafficking of 27 grams of fentanyl, possession of cocaine and possession of a controlled substance.
Thomas was arrested on a charge of possession of cocaine June 26 last year following a traffic stop by the Ohio State Highway Patrol, said Prosecuting Attorney Brigham Anderson.
He was able to get released on the cocaine possession charge and currently is at large, Anderson said.
The defendant is charged with smuggling fentanyl into the jail and then giving some of it to Jacob Cochran, an inmate at the jail. Cochran took the fentanyl, overdosed on it and died, Anderson said.
Cochran, 27, a Florida resident, had been lodged in the jail for about a month on a probation violation charge when he died, according to a jail official.
Thomas faces a prison term of 11 to 15 1/2 years if convicted on the manslaughter charge, a similar term on the fentanyl-related charges, three years on the illegal conveyance charges and two more years on drug possession charges. Those are the maximum sentences in the case.
Jail officials did find 27 grams Thomas had on his person when being booked into the jail, Anderson said.
Ten other people were indicted on felony 1 and felony 2 charges Wednesday:
- David A. Blevins, 36, of Ohio 141, Waterloo, was indicted on charges of kidnapping, four counts of intimidation, felony domestic violence, felony resisting arrest and a misdemeanor charge of arson.
- Daryl S. Moore, 47, of the 2300 block of Woodland Avenue, Ashland, was charged with corrupting another with drugs in the vicinity of a school, aggravated possession of meth and misdemeanor charges of endangering children and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Kurtlen E. Brown, 22, of the 2400 block of Adams Avenue, Ashland, was charged with aggravated trafficking in drugs in the vicinity of a school, possession of drugs, aggravated possession of drugs, tampering with evidence, trafficking in marijuana, possession of cocaine, obstructing official business and misdemeanor charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.
- Crawford W. Madden, 50, of Garrison, Kentucky, was charged with aggravated burglary.
- Shane Blanton, 36, of the 1100 block of Latonia Street, Ironton, was charged with aggravated trafficking of drugs in the vicinity of a school, possessing criminal tools and aggravated possession of meth.
- Marcus A. Murphy, 32, of the 600 block of South 8th Street, Ironton, was indicted on a charge of burglary.
- William J.D. Klaiber, 24, of Ohio 378, Willow Wood, was charged with burglary. A specification of the charge is that he was armed with a gun at the time, unlawful possession of dangerous ordnance and misdemeanor charges of using weapons while intoxicated, aggravated menacing and possession of a defaced firearm.
- Jennifer N. Shepperd, 38, and Ralph E. Shoemaker, 42, both of the 300 block of West 9th Street, Huntington, were charged with burglary.
- Jeremiah W. Jenkins, 20, of the 2400 block of South 5th Street, Ironton, was charged with aggravated possession of meth, aggravated trafficking of 19 grams of meth and improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle.
An indictment is a formal charge made against a person by a grand jury. It does not establish guilt or innocence.