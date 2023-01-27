The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

IRONTON — A 27-year-old Columbus man was sentenced to eight years in prison during a hearing Wednesday in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court.

James Thomas pleaded guilty to illegal conveyance of prohibited items onto the grounds of a detention facility, trafficking and possession of a fentanyl-related compound, possession of heroin and possession of cocaine.

