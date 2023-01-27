IRONTON — A 27-year-old Columbus man was sentenced to eight years in prison during a hearing Wednesday in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court.
James Thomas pleaded guilty to illegal conveyance of prohibited items onto the grounds of a detention facility, trafficking and possession of a fentanyl-related compound, possession of heroin and possession of cocaine.
He was sentenced in the case by Judge Christen Finley.
In an unrelated case, Rico Bailey, 47, of Gary Malone Street, South Point, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs. He was released on a $10,000 recognizance bond and ordered to wear an ankle monitor while the case is pending.
In other cases:
A charge of possession of cocaine was dismissed against Malvin G. Turner, 75, of Township Road 1033, South Point.
Nathan L. Newcomb, 20, of Camp Street, Franklin Furnace, Ohio, pleaded not guilty to a charge of receiving stolen property. He was released on a $10,000 recognizance bond while the case is pending.
Christopher Kipp, 31, of Parkersburg West Virginia, pleaded not guilty to possession of drugs. He was released on a $10,000 recognizance bond while the case is pending.
Lance Davis, 33, of County Road 62, Willow Wood, pleaded not guilty to domestic violence. He was released on a $10,000 recognizance bond while the case is pending.
Rodney Haas, 33, of County Road 73, Crown City, Ohio, pleaded not guilty to a charge of arson. He was released on a $1,000 set earlier in municipal court.
Kimberly A. Spangler, 39, of Private Drive 1601, Crown City, Ohio, pleaded not guilty to a charge of arson. She was released on a $1,000 bond set earlier in municipal court.
William F. Allen Jr., 35, of Oak Hill, Ohio, pleaded not guilty to receiving stolen property. He was released on a $1,500 bond set earlier in municipal court.
Paul M. Dickess, 52, of the 300 block of Elm Street, Ironton, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of meth. He was released on a $15,000 recognizance bond while the case is pending and ordered to get treatment, if necessary.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.