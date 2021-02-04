The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — A Columbus man will serve nearly five years in prison after admitting to selling meth in Huntington.

Marvin Keaton, 39, of Columbus, Ohio, was sentenced to serve four years and nine months in prison after previously having pleaded guilty to distribution of methamphetamine.

According to U.S. Attorney Mike Stuart, Keaton admitted he met a person Feb. 25 in the 1900 block of 12th Avenue in Huntington to sell them 10.159 grams of meth in exchange for $200.

He sold the same person 20.837 grams of meth March 3 in exchange for $400.

