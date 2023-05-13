IRONTON — A Columbus man was sentenced to six years in prison Wednesday in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court in a drug case.
Sean A. Antis, 45, pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated trafficking in meth and a single count of trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound.
In an unrelated case, Carl E. Thompson, 46, of the 900 block of North 2nd Street, Ironton, pleaded guilty to aggravated trafficking and possession of meth. He was sentenced by Judge Andy Ballard to four years in prison.
In other cases:
Jason K. Bolte, 29, of the 400 block of South 9th Street, Ironton, who had been indicted on charges of robbery and vandalism, pleaded guilty. He was placed on community control sanctions (probation) for five years. He was ordered to pay restitution, get mental health treatment and do 200 hours of community service.
George D. Bowen, 44, of the 1000 block of McGovney Avenue, Ironton, admitted violating terms of his intervention in lieu of conviction program. He was ordered to be drug- and alcohol-free for a year.
Stanley D. Bennett Jr., 40, of County Road 12, Proctorville, pleaded guilty to receiving stolen property. He was released on a $10,000 recognizance bond while the case is pending.
Michael A. Howard, 40, of Morehead, Kentucky, pleaded not guilty to tampering and failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer. He was released on bond while the case is pending.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.