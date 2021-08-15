HUNTINGTON — As the director of Marshall University’s Environmental Health and Safety Department, Tracy Smith is used to having his work go undetected.
“Most people don’t know that we exist,” he said.
At least that was the case until news of the coronavirus started to spread in early 2020.
That’s when Smith went from working behind the scenes to being at the forefront of helping the university develop its COVID-19 safety protocols.
“Before COVID, (the Environmental Health and Safety Department) worked behind the scenes every day managing the environment in which students learn to make sure it’s safe,” he said.
Smith said his department handled things like fire alarms, sprinkler systems, hazardous waste permits, safety training for biology and chemistry labs, insurance programs and other safety matters — issues that are vital to the success and safety of Marshall, but ones many people don’t give a second thought to.
While he may have gotten used to this incognito existence, since the emergence of COVID-19, his role has become much more detectable.
His weeks now consist of regular meetings with leaders at the university’s School of Medicine, the Cabell-Huntington Health Department, St. Mary’s Medical Center and Cabell Huntington Hospital. During these conversations, Smith said they discuss the latest COVID-19 news and how that might affect the health and safety of those at Marshall and the community at large.
Pandemic planning
Smith said the longstanding partnerships between the university and these health care organizations are the reason Marshall has been able to keep up with the twists and turns that have been thrown their way as a result of the coronavirus.
In fact, Smith said plans on how to potentially address a dangerous and contagious virus such as COVID-19 were first drawn up by the university in 2006 with guidance from the university’s health care partners.
The plans were initially made in response to the bird flu outbreak, and established how the university would address online learning, quarantining and isolating students, and a range of other safety guidelines.
When the H1N1 virus emerged as a threat in 2009, the plans were again consulted and updated.
Smith said they also conducted tabletop drills with the School of Medicine to further iron out details and make improvements to the university’s response to such a contagious outbreak.
“We were fortunate to already have a pandemic plan in place with all the nuts and bolts,” he said. “That and the communication that we had in place already with the health department, the School of Medicine and both hospitals, that helped us out. Even back in the spring of 2020 when we had to basically stop mid-course and switch to online learning … our faculty and staff were able to pivot basically on a dime and switch from in-person classes, which have been done forever, to going to fully online that spring semester.”
Smith said it was a combination of resources that helped keep Marshall’s COVID-19 transmission rate low.
“We’re a large piece of Huntington, and even when the pandemic was really full force before we had vaccines, a lot of people thought that Marshall University was going to be the group that was going to spread this throughout the region,” he said. “But our numbers on our campus were lower than that of the city and county … and we’re hoping we can continue that trend of protecting our students as well as the community on the outside.”
He added that the university’s turnaround for notifying students and staff who tested positive for COVID-19 or came in contact with someone who tested positive was quicker than in other areas of the state.
“The health department was overwhelmed sometimes just due to the lack of manpower, and it would be a day or two before they would notify if someone was positive,” Smith said. “But we had eight to 10 contact tracers who were Marshall folks, who were trained and acted as agents of the (Cabell-Huntington Health Department). If we got a case, we did our own testing. We monitored that daily and contacted them, at the latest 24 hours, and went through the contact tracing process, quarantined and isolated those students that were positive plus everyone they were exposed to.”
Another key component of the university’s strategy to combat the coronavirus was randomized testing. Smith said this testing helped identify students who were positive for the virus but were asymptomatic.
When vaccinations began to roll out in early 2021, Smith said they again used their partnership with the health department to not only provide vaccines to those at the university but also to the entire county.
“Our school of nursing, pharmacy and medical students were working in these county vaccination clinics such as the one at the mall and the fire stations and various other pop-up places that you may see across the community,” he said.
Smith said he is proud that Marshall University students have been able to contribute to save lives in the community.
“For us as a university to be the boots on the ground, basically saving lives with every vaccine that we give, it’s a pretty special feeling,” he said. “Dr. (Michael) Kilkenny (physician director of the Cabell-Huntington Health Department) has mentioned several times that without our group of students, the entire county would not have the opportunities that they’ve had to get vaccinations.”
Preparing for change
Following a year of managing the safety of students, faculty and staff at Marshall University during a pandemic, one might assume Smith’s job has gotten easier, but he’s had no such luck.
Constant updates from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the local health department regarding suggested COVID-19 safety protocols keep Smith busy re-evaluating the university’s pandemic plan. From the introduction of COVID-19 variants into the population, to new recommendations regarding the wearing of masks for fully vaccinated individuals, Smith said it seems like a never-ending cycle.
“It’s the nature of this pandemic,” he said. “As a campus we’ve learned that over the last 15-18 months, whatever we say right now could change by tomorrow. We’ve learned to be flexible, and we do have a very solid base plan that we’ve used, and we can pull pieces of that in and out as needed when it’s required. If we have cases that skyrocket, we can pivot to this or we can back off and change things and make it more relaxed. … It is frustrating sometimes; it seems like it’s in a constant state of flux and we just have to go with it.”
While just a few months ago it seemed like masks would be a thing of the past for those fully vaccinated, that is no longer the case. Going off guidance issued by the CDC and the university’s core health care partners, Smith said students, faculty and staff coming to campus in the fall should be prepared to wear masks in all indoor spaces regardless of vaccination status.
Smith said the decision was made a few weeks ago and was yet another result of changing guidelines.
“We were probably one of the last universities to make a decision on our masks,” he said. “Part of the reasoning is I had worked with that group of health care professionals, and we just saw this new variant growing and growing. But before we made a decision about masking, we had a little bit of time, so we waited until basically a week or so ago to really decide on a plan.”
Vaccinations will not be a requirement. Smith said they have, however, set up a vaccination registry that employees and students will be required to participate in.
As part of the registry, employees and students who will be on campus in the fall must notify Marshall of their vaccination status — whether they’ve been fully vaccinated, plan to be vaccinated, do not want to be vaccinated or do not want to provide their vaccination status.
To move in, which starts Monday, Aug. 16, for freshmen and Friday, Aug. 20, for returning students, students must either prove they have been fully vaccinated or show up with a negative PCR COVID-19 test taken within the past 72 hours.
Individuals with neither of these will be tested onsite using saliva-based tests. Vaccinations will also be offered during the first few days of move-in.
Employees and students who have opted out of getting vaccinated or who want to keep their vaccination status private will be subject to randomized testing throughout the semester.
While the plans seem sturdy as the university prepares for students’ return to campus, Smith said there is always the possibility they could change.
“It’s a very difficult situation,” Smith said. “But we try to make decisions that are in the best interest of the most people to try and protect our students, staff, faculty and visitors at Marshall.”
Despite the upheaval it has caused over the past several months, Smith said the virus has given him the chance to form new connections with people on campus.
“That’s one good thing about COVID — it’s helped me get to know a lot more folks on campus,” he said. “A lot more folks on campus know that we exist, which, if you’re trying to build an environmental health and safety culture, that’s what you need. You need buy-in and for people to know that you’re there.”
More information regarding Marshall University’s latest COVID-19 safety guidelines, as well as the vaccination registry, can be found online at www.marshall.edu.