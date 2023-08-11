Children react as they find out they will receive new laptops, provided by Comcast Project UP, during Boys and Girls Club of Huntington’s a “Night with Comcast” back-to-school bash on Friday in Guyandotte.
Misty Allen, Vice President of Government and Regulatory Affairs for Comcast’s Beltway Region, reveals children in attendance will receive free laptops, provided by Comcast Project Up, during Boys and Girls Club of Huntington's a “Night with Comcast” back-to-school bash on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, in Guyandotte.
City councilwoman Ally Layman helps hand out new laptops, provided by Comcast Project Up, during Boys and Girls Club of Huntington’s “Night with Comcast” back-to-school bash on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, in Guyandotte.
Children react as they find out they will receive new laptops, provided by Comcast Project Up, during Boys and Girls Club of Huntington's a “Night with Comcast” back-to-school bash on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, in Guyandotte.
Seven-year-old Olivia Clevenger and Adrianna Clevenger, 10, receive new laptops, provided by Comcast Project Up, during Boys and Girls Club of Huntington's “Night with Comcast” back-to-school bash on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, in Guyandotte.
Children react as they find out they will receive new laptops, provided by Comcast Project UP, during Boys and Girls Club of Huntington’s a “Night with Comcast” back-to-school bash on Friday in Guyandotte.
Misty Allen, Vice President of Government and Regulatory Affairs for Comcast’s Beltway Region, reveals children in attendance will receive free laptops, provided by Comcast Project Up, during Boys and Girls Club of Huntington's a “Night with Comcast” back-to-school bash on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, in Guyandotte.
City councilwoman Ally Layman helps hand out new laptops, provided by Comcast Project Up, during Boys and Girls Club of Huntington’s “Night with Comcast” back-to-school bash on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, in Guyandotte.
Children react as they find out they will receive new laptops, provided by Comcast Project Up, during Boys and Girls Club of Huntington's a “Night with Comcast” back-to-school bash on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, in Guyandotte.
Seven-year-old Olivia Clevenger and Adrianna Clevenger, 10, receive new laptops, provided by Comcast Project Up, during Boys and Girls Club of Huntington's “Night with Comcast” back-to-school bash on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, in Guyandotte.
HUNTINGTON — Friday’s back-to-school party at the Boys & Girls Club of Huntington featured a special surprise this year.
The “Night with Comcast” event featured food, a magic show, back-to-school bags and other school supplies for members, as promised. But to the surprise of children and families gathered at the Guyandotte location, Comcast also awarded $20,000 and 200 Dell Latitude laptops to the organization to help with digital literacy and skills training.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.