HUNTINGTON — Friday’s back-to-school party at the Boys & Girls Club of Huntington featured a special surprise this year.

The “Night with Comcast” event featured food, a magic show, back-to-school bags and other school supplies for members, as promised. But to the surprise of children and families gathered at the Guyandotte location, Comcast also awarded $20,000 and 200 Dell Latitude laptops to the organization to help with digital literacy and skills training.

