The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Huntington Children's Museum logo.jpg

HUNTINGTON — Stand Up 4 Kids, a charity comedy show, is set for 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 7, at the Jean Carlo Stephenson Auditorium at City Hall.

Comedians will perform family-friendly material, with local children telling their favorite jokes between sets. Performers include Wes Thompson, Angie Davis, David Smith, Erica Wickham, Jacob Cobb, JD Damron and James Slack.

The show is also seeking submissions of favorite jokes from children ages 5-13. If selected, the child will get to perform their joke onstage. To apply, send the child’s name, age, favorite joke and parents’ contact information to tiafixhuntington@gmail.com or call 304-710-1143.

The show is hosted by Huntington District 3 Councilwoman Tia “Fix” Rumbaugh, with support by Foundry Theater and community sponsors.

Admission is $10 for adults and free for children. Light concessions will be sold. Proceeds will benefit the Huntington Children’s Museum, a registered 501(c)(3).

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.