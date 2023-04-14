A reporter, a photographer and an editor walk into a steel mill …
But seriously, folks.
Updated: April 14, 2023 @ 8:50 pm
On April 6, The Herald-Dispatch sent three members of its newsroom to Ghent, Kentucky, at the invitation of Nucor Corp. to visit its steel mill. The idea was to acquaint the journalists and the Huntington Tri-State region in general with how Nucor makes steel and what the new mill at the Mason County, West Virginia, community of Apple Grove will mean to the wider area.
The first two articles by reporter Fred Pace are scheduled to run Sunday — one on the front page and the other in the Business section. They will be supplemented with photos in print and online by photographer Ryan Fischer. Development and Opinion Editor Jim Ross, whose reporting days included covering the announcement, arrival and expansions of the Toyota Motor Manufacturing West Virginia factory in Putnam County, was in Kentucky as well to help interview Nucor officials about that plant and the one in Mason County.
More articles are planned for the near future, which means Pace will do more local reporting to explain the impact Nucor will have on Mason County and the wider region.
