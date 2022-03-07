IRONTON — The Lawrence County Board of Commissioners has applied for up to $120,000 in state funds to tear down the former Open Door School on Lorain Street to make way for a possible new $32 million county jail.
It will cost an estimated $300,000 to tear down the old school building, which has asbestos, said Chris Kline, Lawrence County deputy auditor. The building has two stories and a basement.
“We should know whether we get the state funds by the end of the month,” Kline said Tuesday.
Lawrence County voters will decide May 3 whether to increase the county’s sales tax by a half-percent, which would raise some $3 million annually to help pay for the jail. The state already has committed $16.8 million toward construction of a 200-bed jail — providing county voters approve the sales tax increase.
Commissioner DeAnna Holliday said earlier that the board decided on the sales tax proposal and didn’t want to seek a property tax increase on county property owners.
The current tax rate in Lawrence County is 7.25%. The state gets 5.75% of those revenues while the county gets 1.5%. The new rate would increase the sales tax to 7.75%. Both county residents and noncounty residents pay the tax on purchases in Lawrence County.
A new jail would replace the existing 50-year-old bed jail that opened in 1972 with a capacity of 52 prisoners. State space requirements say the jail should only hold 27 prisoners. Currently, the county holds an average 55 prisoners per day at the jail on South 5th Street across from the county courthouse. The county also houses another 35 prisoners at other county jails around the Buckeye State.
In other action, the commissioners named March as Developmental Disabilities Month in Lawrence County.
The board also accepted the resignation of Luke Rodbell, Nanette Elliott and Nathaniel Johnson from the county Emergency Medical Services ambulance district.
The board also approved a memorandum of understanding with the Michigan Conference of Teamsters Welfare Fund to allow dependents to opt out of the county’s health insurance coverage if the dependents are covered by Medicare.
