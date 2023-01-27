Sally Baker, right, was announced as the winner of the Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce Candy Cane Trail grand prize drawing Thursday. Pictured with Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Tricia Ball.
Courtesy of the Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce
HUNTINGTON — The Cabell County Commission approved the appointment of Ben Newhouse as the new Cabell County administrator during its Jan. 26 meeting.
Newhouse will start his new job Monday and comes from the position of community development specialist for the City of Huntington. Before that, he worked as City of Hurricane manager.
The county administrator acts as the county executive to handle administrative duties for and report to elected commissioners.
“I’m very excited about coming to the county on Monday and hoping to do some things here for as long as (the commission) will have me,” Newhouse said.
Newhouse replaces Beth Thompson, who served as county administrator for seven years before she recently took over as assistant county manager for Kanawha County.
Commission President Kelli Sobonya said Thompson is missed but she is excited to move forward with Newhouse.
“We hate to lose Beth, but we look forward to working with Ben and hopefully we can do some good things for Cabell County together,” Sobonya said.
Proctorville, Ohio, resident Sally Baker was recognized during Thursday’s meeting as the winner of the Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce Candy Cane Trail grand prize drawing.
The Candy Cane Trail was an initiative to promote shopping local during the holiday season, and participants could download an app and gather points when they checked into business or participated in deals. After collecting so many points, participants could trade their points for a customized cookie cutter, travel mug, or be entered into a drawing to win $1,000.
Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Tricia Ball said 262 people from eight states participated in the event, which ran from Nov. 15 to Jan. 15 and featured 44 local businesses. Of that, more than 100 people entered into the grand prize drawing.
Ball said it was great to have so many participants, and she hopes the Candy Cane Trail will grow in the future. She also said she enjoyed seeing everyone who came in to pick up prizes, as the community seemed to enjoy the Candy Cane Trail.
“It was really great as people came to our chamber offices to pick up their prizes,” she said. “We heard so many stories. One guy said that his whole family downloaded it and made the day of it and they hope to make it a yearly tradition.”
The commission also approved a resolution updating commissioner signatures authorizing volunteer fire departments to increase the amount charged for services. The resolution did not mean charges are increasing. Rather, records needed updated with the current commission signatures as the previous documents listed commissioners from 2018.
Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.
