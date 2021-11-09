HUNTINGTON — Cabell County took some of the first steps in improving its communications system for first responders Tuesday.
The Cabell County Commission approved a request for proposals for a new radio communications system for the county’s first responders during its Tuesday meeting. Both Cabell County EMS Director Gordon Merry and Sheriff Chuck Zerkle spoke on the item.
“Hopefully we can get a bid that everyone can live with and we can move forward and have better communications, which will make it safer for our first responders,” Merry said to commissioners.
After the meeting, Merry said his department, the Sheriff’s Department and volunteer fire departments use the communications system.
Funds for the project would come from the county’s American Rescue Plan Act funds, Zerkle said. The estimated cost is between $1.5 million and $2 million. The project falls under the category of infrastructure for the county. The sheriff said the communications system is “the most critical infrastructure” for Cabell County first responders. The current system is about 20 years old.
The sheriff said the county wants to switch to a simulcast radio system that would open towers for communication at the same time. The timetable for the project is expected to conclude in 2022, he said. According to a copy of the county’s resolution, an advertisement for the proposals will be published soon and bids will be opened at the Jan. 13, 2022, meeting.
“Right now, we’re not having major issues, but this will fix the minor issues that we are having and set us up for the next 20 years,” Zerkle said.
In another item related to first responders, the county approved an advertisement to seek bids for the demolition and entire debris removal of the Cabell County Sheriff’s Department’s Ona field office and adjacent buildings. At a previous commission meeting, a request for proposals on the construction of a new Ona field office and garage was approved.
Zerkle said the building, which is about 100 years old, was originally built as a juvenile detention center, not a police station. Because of issues like mold and asbestos, the current building is no longer suitable, he added. The funds for this project will come from CARES funds. The estimated cost for the building is $1.2 million to $1.5 million.
The new building will be built in the same footprint, which is near Cabell Midland High School. About 44 deputies use the field office now, and $6 million to $7 million in tax revenue is collected at the site. The office also offers other services like selling tags. Before it was moved to Milton, the Ona field office was an early voting site. That service could return to the office after the new building is complete, the sheriff said.
The new building is expected to open by late summer 2022.