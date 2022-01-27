HUNTINGTON — Cabell County voters will decide two levies in the upcoming primary election.
The Cabell County Commission approved two motions that put tax levies for Green Acres Regional Center and Autism Services on the ballot. The levies are for two years. After discussion, Commissioners Jim Morgan and Kelli Sobonya approved the items Thursday. Commissioner Nancy Cartmill was absent.
The organizations previously shared a levy, but an application to request a county levy for the organizations was not submitted by the deadline. They would not share the upcoming levies, which they would begin receiving at the beginning of the fiscal year if approved.
Green Acres’ funding will be up to $425,562 for the next two years if voters approve the levy. Currently, the organization receives about $700,000 a year. Executive Director of Green Acres Matt Muller said the current funding makes up about 40% of the organization’s budget.
As for if the new levy rate will keep Green Acres open, Mueller said, “I certainly hope so.”
At the end of the fiscal year, both organizations would receive the new levy funding, if passed by voters. Muller said after the meeting that the next few months will include hard work with “all hands on deck” to find additional sources of funding.
Green Acres, which is in Lesage, employs 38 workers with intellectual disabilities. They package and sell boxes of bottled water throughout the region and provide other services, such as custom labeling. Muller also invited anyone who wants to tour the facility to learn more about its mission and functions to call the office at 304-762-2522 and schedule a visit.
During the meeting, Green Acres board members, employees and parents of workers spoke in favor of the county continuing to fund the organization. Some shared stories of how the organization helped their family members on a personal level, and others discussed the broader scope of the organization.
Morgan said during the meeting that he was not in favor of renewing Green Acres’ current levy amount and not in favor of taking it all away. He said it would be best to fund a smaller amount for two years.
“As a steward of the county’s money, I’m not sure that this is the best place to put it. I’m sure it is a great place to put it, but I don’t think that it may be the best place to put it,” he said.
Sobonya, who previously visited Green Acres to learn about the organization, said she thinks there is a desire within Green Acres to think outside the box when it comes to the current business model with new management and board members.
“I would hate to see this dry up, and my concern is that I didn’t create this to be put on the ballot in the 1980s,” she said. “It was a commissioner prior to any of us that was serving here. And I don’t want to be responsible for the demise of such a great facility.”
For the Autism Services Center, CEO Jimmie Beirne and CFO Kelly Runyon addressed the commission. The center has about 200 clients and another 100 on a wait list, they said. If the levy is passed, the organization will receive up to $111,990 a year.
In other business, the director of the Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Shelter, Courtney Proctor Cross, gave a presentation to request the county increase its funding for the shelter. Currently, the county gives $100,000 a year.