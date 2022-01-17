HAMLIN, W.Va. — The Lincoln County Commission approved an $80,000 water project for the Branchland-Midkiff Public Service District Thursday. The project will use American Rescue Plan funds.
According to the application submitted by the district, the project will consist of approximately 280 feet of six-inch waterline to replace a river crossing that frequently washes out during high river conditions. The project will service customers in Ranger, 10-mile Creek, 14-mile Creek and surrounding areas.
“We actually had an event this week where that occurred,” Commission President Josh Stowers said. “This would remedy that problem and would also improve service.”
The river crossing most recently washed out Jan. 2. The district installed a temporary two-inch pipe to supply water to the area. Construction of the temporary pipe to restore service was completed over a few days.
Commissioner Charles Vance commended the district for being thorough in its application and request.
“I looked through this application and the information they provided, and I think they did a really good job in telling us what they really need and what they need it for,” Vance said. “I was impressed with the work they done on this.”
Vance also made the motion for the full amount requested to be approved.
“They really need this up there,” Vance said. “I really appreciate the commission considering this.”
Vance also said the current fix to the line was only temporary because of the cost associated with a more permanent solution, which is what the ARP funds will cover.
“It was a temporary fix, what they were doing, because they have to drill this and put it under the river when they put it in there,” Vance said. “That will prevent this from happening again. This has been a recurring problem. I know the guys up there have been pulling their hair out trying to figure out what to do with it.”
The district estimated in its application the project would be complete within 12 months of receiving funding.
This project is the first application approved by the commission for use of ARP funds.
“I think that to be our first application that we’ve approved, I think this is a good one and is worthy,” said Commissioner Phoebe Harless.
The commission previously released an application for businesses and organizations to apply for federal relief funds allocated to the county.
The plan mirrors what is being done in some other counties across the state. The application, which is seven pages long, can be downloaded at lincolncountywv.org.