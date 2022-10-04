The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

20220713 firetraining 10.jpg
Buy Now

The Huntington Fire Department conducts a training exercise with the WVU Fire Extension Service at a vacant house on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, in Huntington.

 Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — The Huntington Firemen’s Civil Service Commission broke 14 ties on a recent aptitude and character test during a Tuesday meeting.

The test, which was for entry-level firefighters, was from Fire & Police Selection Inc., or FPSI The passing score was 70. The commission discussed switching to FPSI from a different testing company earlier this year.

McKenna Horsley is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering local government in Huntington and Cabell County. Follow her on Twitter @Mckennahorsley.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.