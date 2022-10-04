HUNTINGTON — The Huntington Firemen’s Civil Service Commission broke 14 ties on a recent aptitude and character test during a Tuesday meeting.
The test, which was for entry-level firefighters, was from Fire & Police Selection Inc., or FPSI The passing score was 70. The commission discussed switching to FPSI from a different testing company earlier this year.
“The rules and regulations … give latitude to the Fire Civil Service Commission to either accept a passing score of 70 or the score recommended by the testing company,” said Huntington Fire Chief Greg Fuller. “In this particular case that cut-off is in exactly the same place.”
To break ties, Assistant City Lisa Adkins drew names in a tie out of a basket at random.
As the commission voted to accept the results of the exam, the City Clerk’s Office will publish them. Fuller said the eligible candidates will complete a candidate physical ability test, which the commission will have to consider approving during a future meeting.
McKenna Horsley is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering local government in Huntington and Cabell County. Follow her on Twitter @Mckennahorsley.
