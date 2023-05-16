HUNTINGTON — The Cabell County Commission voted Tuesday to postpone its decision on which contracting company will repair the courthouse clock tower to a special meeting on May 23.
The move came after Edward Tucker of Edward Tucker Architects advised the commission to delay the vote until more information about the apparent lowest bidder could be obtained.
Two bids were made on the project at different price points during last Thursday's regular commission meeting. Advanced Building Restoration Incorporated priced its bid at $1,589,888, while Pullman Power LLC priced its bid at $788,964. According to Tucker, Pullman Power’s bid came with some stipulations that must be addressed before the commission could make an informed decision.
Commission Chair Kelli Sobonya said the commission is required to pick the lowest bidder for any project over $25,000 as long as it meets all the necessary work requirements.
The commission also heard from Charles Holley of Cabell County Community Services Organization concerning a state funding cut for senior services. Holley said the West Virginia Bureau of Senior Services alerted his office that funding for the CCCSO had been cut by about 10%. Holley said the organization cares for 400 seniors in the county, with many relying on the organization for food and nutrition. Holley asked the commissioners for any help they could provide to ensure the organization could continue purchasing food.
“We are at a real loss for the food costs for our seniors,” Holley said.
Sobonya promised that the county would step in if required but she hopes that the state will step in and deliver the funding needed to keep the organization in Cabell and similar organizations across the state going. The commission sent a letter to the office of Gov. Jim Justice urging the state to intervene.
