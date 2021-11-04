WAYNE — The Wayne County Commission will vote to transition from five magisterial districts to four districts Nov. 15, and the new districts will be in effect for the 2022 election cycle.
Commissioners, who have discussed keeping the districts to the current five — Butler, Union, Stonewall, Ceredo and Westmoreland — or transitioning to four or three districts, met Oct. 25 and 28 to discuss benefits and potential problems of each decision.
Magisterial districts are primarily used to determine local elections such as the county commission, the Board of Education and local executive committees. These organizations have guidelines on how many members can live in the same district.
If the commission approves three magisterial districts, district one would be primarily Westmoreland and the Ceredo/Kenova area, district two would cover Lavalette and Buffalo, and district three would encompass Wayne and anything south of Wayne. If they approve four districts, district one would be approximately the same as if there were three districts, district two would be Lavalette and Buffalo, and districts three and four would be southern Wayne County and split primarily by W.Va. 152.
For commission, only one representative per district can be voted into the seat. Because commission terms last six years and are staggered to every two years between the three commissioners, moving to three districts would limit elections to every six years.
“Let’s say we have a commissioner in East Lynn over here. It’s going to be six years before anyone from Fort Gay can run for County Commission,” said Commissioner Robert Thompson. “So if you get somebody elected, because this is so geographically large, it would be six years before anyone from this other massive part of Wayne County, from Crum or Fort Gay or Prichard, it will be six years before anyone else could run.”
Thompson ultimately said he believes transitioning to four districts would be the best option.
Commission President Kenneth Adkins said he understood why Thompson and Commissioner Jeff Maddox said four districts would be better than three, but he liked the option that would guarantee a southern representative in the commission.
“When you have three districts, you are guaranteed a representative in your district,” Adkins said. “If you go to four districts, one district would not necessarily have a representative. And some of them may never have a representative.”
Maddox rebutted by clarifying that even with four districts, a representative would be guaranteed to live in either the third or fourth district, but clumping them together would mean forcing together different and distinct communities.
The commission also decided to rename the districts when they approve the new district lines to be designated by numbers one through four.
The commission has to approve the magisterial districts in order to complete voting precinct guidelines, which they plan to address before the Nov. 15 meeting and will put out public notice before approving.
The next regularly scheduled commission meeting is set for 3 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 4.