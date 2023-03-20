HUNTINGTON — The Cabell County Commission held a special meeting Monday to receive input and questions regarding the county budget.
Ben Newhouse, the county administrator, said the budget and levies will be submitted to the state auditor by March 28.
Requests made at the meeting included heating and air unit upgrades to the Cabell County Courthouse, renovations at the Cabell County 4-H Camp at Barboursville and updated rental agreements for those using the facility, and support from the commission for the construction of a new bridge crossing the Ohio River connecting to W.Va. 2 in the Lesage area.
A representative from KYOVA, the interstate planning commission for the Tri-State, requested official sponsorship for a planning and environmental linkage study for the construction of a new bridge, as well as $5,000 to contribute to local matching funds.
Kelli Sobonya, chair of the commission, said the county had received significant funding requests when the county budget could only fulfill some of them. Sobonya specifically mentioned that the county is now responsible for helping pay for the West Virginia Public Employees Insurance Agency after Senate Bill 268 passed, which increased the reimbursement percentage hospitals receive for patients using PEIA.
Sobonya said the expected rates the commission would need to contribute doubled in recent weeks, to the surprise of the commission. Sobonya said it had created a challenge for the commission to formulate a new budget in the short time span and will stretch the already limited resources of the county.
The commission will meet again at 10 a.m. Thursday in its regular session to continue finalizing budget details.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.